A best bet and analysis for Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown between No. 10 Oregon and No. 9 UCLA. Oregon is a sizable home favorite.

If you like scoring, I suggest grabbing a spot on the couch Saturday afternoon when No. 10 Oregon hosts No. 9 UCLA. This Pac-12 showdown has game total of 70.5 points at SI Sportsbook as two of the best offenses in college football battle.

This matchup between the Ducks and Bruins is one of Saturday’s best games thanks to elite quarterback play. Oregon ranks ninth in in the country in scoring (42.0 points per game), while UCLA is right behind at 12th (41.5 points per game).

Let’s drive into a game respected money has targeted in Week 8!

No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 10 Oregon Odds

Spread: UCLA +6.5 (-118) | Oregon -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: UCLA (+188) | ORE (-250)

Records: UCLA (6-0 SU; 4-2 ATS) | ORE (5-1 SU; 4-2 ATS)

Total: 70.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: UCLA 63% | ORE 37%

Game Info: Oct. 22, 2022 | 3:30 p.m. ET | Fox

The line has held steady since opening with Oregon as a 6.5-point home favorite at SI Sportsbook against UCLA.

UCLA is 6-0 after upsetting Washington and Utah in back-to-back weeks and has won nine consecutive games under Chip Kelly dating back to last season.

Dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been sensational, accounting for 19 total touchdowns both in the air and on the ground while only tossing two interceptions. In the team’s two biggest wins over the Huskies and Utes, the fifth-year senior signal-caller completed 75.5% of his passes for 614 yards and seven passing touchdowns, while adding two more scores with his legs.

Former Auburn signal-caller Bo Nix has thrived in first season in Eugene. Nix has posted a solid 12:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, while also leading the team with eight rushing touchdowns.

As great as both quarterbacks are, both clubs also possess potent rushing attacks. Oregon sits atop the Pac-12 by averaging 241.7 yards a game thanks to the talents of tailbacks of Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington. UCLA ranks second with 211.5 rushing yards per game.

Oregon is 9-1 straight-up (SU) and 6-4 against the spread (ATS) over the last 10 meetings with UCLA. Respected money in Vegas believes that oddsmakers are simply spotting the Bruins too many points.

BET: UCLA +7 (-120) *Buy Hook

After moving back to top of the polls last week, Alabama dropped to No. 6 after being upset, 52-49, by Tennessee last week. The win catapulted the Volunteers to No. 3 in the polls, while also resulting in a massive move on their championship futures odds at SI Sportsbook as Tennessee now owns +1100 odds.

No. 2 Ohio State (+175), No. 1 Georgia (+188) and No. 6 Alabama (+400) still remain the top betting choices in the championship futures market at SI Sportsbook.

Respected money information has stumbled over the last several weeks but still boasts a 10-7-2 against the spread (ATS) record (58.8%) over the last 19 plays.

2022 SI Betting NCAA Football: 12-13-2 ATS

2021 SI Betting NCAA Football: 14-12 ATS

2020 SI Betting NCAA Football: 32-21 ATS

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

