Week 7 NFL Player Props to Target

Week 7 is here, and it’s time to get in on the action with some player prop bets at SI Sportsbook.

The highest game total of the week is the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers. I have been looking for an Austin Ekeler rushing/receiving prop, but until we find out if Keenan Allen is playing, we may not get one. Once it does post, bear this in mind: Seattle has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and the sixth most receiving yards while also allowing a league-leading 88.6% catch rate to opposing running backs. You should probably take the over.

With that in mind, here are five player props you can lock in at SISB today!

Josh Jacobs has been getting plenty of carries lately, and he faces a Texans defense that has struggled to stop the run. Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports

Josh Jacobs over 81.5 rushing yards (-125)

There’s no question who the bell cow is in Las Vegas. Jacobs has had 20-plus rushing attempts in each of his last two games while aso averaging 29.5 touches and 184 total yards per game. An average of 150 yards came on the ground in those games, and Sunday he gets arguably the softest run defense in the league as the Houston Texans have allowed 133 rushing yards and one touchdown per game to opposing running backs.

Ezekiel Elliott rushing TD (+110)

Elliott looked like his old self on Sunday night vs. the Eagles, rushing for 81 yards and a score vs. a tough Eagles defense. This week, the matchup is much easier. The Lions have allowed a whopping eight touchdowns across only five contests this year. Could Tony Pollard vulture a touchdown? Sure, but there should be plenty to go around.

Amari Cooper over 54.5 receiving yards (-125)

Cooper remains the alpha in Cleveland with 28% of the target share. His targeted air yards per game is only 96, but vs. a Ravens secondary that has allowed 198 receiving yards per game this season, Cooper should be able to eclipse this mark even in a run-first offense. Cooper has surpassed this prop in three of six games played this year.

Chris Godwin over 63.5 receiving yards (-120)

Chris Godwin looked fully back in action on Sunday with a massive 34.2% target share for the Bucs while also commanding 48.4% of the team's air yards and boasting 92.9% route run rate. The Buccaneers are the biggest favorites this week at SISB with a -9.5 spread against the Panthers. Though that may initially look to be a better sign for Leonard Fournette, I think TB12 has a lot to prove, and he will want to air it out. The Panthers have allowed 164 yards per game to opposing wideouts, and Godwin should be able to log 64 of them.

Joe Burrow over 2.5 TDs (+145)

This is a slightly bold bet, but I like Joe Burrow to have a good day vs. an Atlanta defense that has allowed the most passing yards to opposing QBs this year. Tee Higgins is a go, Ja’Marr Chase is always a threat, and even Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and Hayden Hurst in a revenge game could catch a TD pass. Higgins’s receiving yards prop has yet to post, but I’ll be looking at the over once it does.

