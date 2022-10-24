Panthers-Falcons Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Falcons are home favorites over the Panthers in Week 8. Atlanta did not cover for the first time in Week 7.

The Panthers pulled off the biggest upset of this season when they beat the Buccaneers, 21-3, as 13-point home underdogs in Week 7.

In Week 8, Carolina, after cashing on the moneyline for bettors at +625 odds, will look to carry that momentum on the road against NFC South rival Atlanta.

The Falcons fell 35-17 to the Bengals last week and suffered their first (6-1) against the spread (ATS) loss of the season. The Falcons’ defense, which ranks fifth in rushing yards allowed per game (100.3), will try to shut down Carolina’s new tandem of D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers, who traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers last week, found success with their new duo who combined for 181 rushing yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay.

Panthers vs. Falcons Odds

Moneyline: Carolina (+205) | ATLANTA (-250)

Spread: CAR +5.5 (+100) | ATL -5.5 (-118)

Total: 41.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Panthers Straight-Up Record: 2-5

Panthers Against The Spread Record: 2-5

Falcons Straight-Up Record: 3-4

Falcons Against The Spread Record: 6-1

Odds and Betting Insights

The Panthers, who will be starting PJ Walker for the third consecutive game, will be looking to snap a string of futility against their NFC South foe. Carolina is 2-8 straight-up (SU) and 3-7 ATS over their last 10 matchups with the Falcons.

Carolina is 4-17 ATS (19%) over its last 21 games and has struggled mightily away from Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers have burned bettors by posting both 0-6 SU and ATS marks over their last six road games.

Atlanta has been an underdog in every game this season and has rewarded bettors with a very lucrative 6-1 ATS mark. However, in Week 8 oddsmakers have listed the Falcons as favorites for the first time since Week 16 of last season. Dating back to 2020, the ‘Birds are only 4-7 ATS over their last 11 games as favorites.

