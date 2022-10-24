NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Nets-Grizzlies, Nuggets-Trail Blazers

Bets and odds for Monday’s NBA games, highlighted by the Grizzlies hosting the Nets and the Trail Blazers welcoming the Nuggets.

NBA fans were treated to plenty of marquee matchups last week as the season got underway, and there’s a pair of contests on the eight-game Monday night slate that stick out: Nets-Grizzlies and Nuggets-Trail Blazers.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving battle Ja Morant in Memphis, while Nikola Jokić and Damian Lillard will go toe-to-toe in Portland.

Below is a betting breakdown for those two contests, both of which are chock full of star power, and the odds and betting records are also available for the rest of the evening’s games, which includes Raptors-Heat and Celtics-Bulls.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Nets +1 (-110) | Grizzlies -1 (-110)

Moneyline: Nets (-110) | Grizzlies (-110)

Total: 232.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Nets Straight-Up Record: 1-1

Nets Against The Spread Record: 1-1

Grizzlies Straight-Up Record: 2-1

Grizzlies Against The Spread Record: 0-2-1

Morant has never lost to the Nets with Memphis beating Brooklyn six straight times dating back to 2019. That streak could be in doubt as the Grizzlies are without two of their best players (Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks) and just lost by 41 points to the Mavericks. Then again, perhaps that embarrassing defeat inspires Memphis to bounce back in a big way back on its home floor. This is the Nets’ first road game of the season and FedEx Forum is a tough place to win.

Brooklyn is top-heavy with Durant and Irving but its depth will be tested against Memphis and its long list of capable rotation players. The Grizzlies rebound at home and both defenses step up after giving up big spots to opponents last week.

BET: Grizzlies -1 (-110); Under 232.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Time: 10 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Spread: Nuggets -4.5 (-110) | Trail Blazers +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Nuggets (-200) | Trail Blazers (+165)

Total: 226.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Nuggets Straight-Up Record: 2-1

Nuggets Against The Spread Record: 1-2

Trail Blazers Straight-Up Record: 3-0

Trail Blazers Against The Spread Record: 3-0

The short-handed Nuggets dominated the Trail Blazers across four meetings last season. Portland got one game off Denver, but lost the other three by at least 25 points. Both teams are in better places to compete this season—the Nuggets got Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray back, while the Blazers added Jerami Grant and Lillard returns after missing more than half of last season. The edge goes to undefeated Portland based on how these teams have fared through three games as its solid defense has been a welcome surprise.

It’s tough to pick against the Blazers given their start to the season, especially at home, but the recent series history and the matchup between Jokic and Jusuf Nurkic, former teammates, has me leaning in Denver’s direction. The Nuggets have scored and given up plenty of points so far, while Portland has yet to have a game go over. The Blazers slow the game down and this one stays under.

BET: Nuggets -4.5 (-110); Over 226.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Pacers +12.5 (-11-) | 76ers -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pacers (+600) | 76ers (-901)

Total: 230.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Pacers Straight-Up Record: 1-2

Pacers Against The Spread Record: 1-2

76ers Straight-Up Record: 0-3

76ers Against The Spread Record: 0-3

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Raptors +3.5 (-110) | Heat -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Raptors (+138) | Heat (-163)

Total: 215.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Raptors Straight-Up Record: 1-2

Raptors Against The Spread Record: 2-1

Heat Straight-Up Record: 1-2

Heat Against The Spread Record: 0-3

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Spread: Magic +7.5 (-110) | Knicks -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Magic (+240) | Knicks (-300)

Total: 221.5 — Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Magic Straight-Up Record: 0-3

Magic Against The Spread Record: 1-2

Knicks Straight-Up Record: 1-1

Knicks Against The Spread Record: 2-0

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Celtics -5.5 (-118) | Bulls +5.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Celtics (-225) | Bulls (+188)

Total: 224.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Celtics Straight-Up Record: 3-0

Celtics Against The Spread Record: 2-1

Bulls Straight-Up Record: 1-2

Bulls Against The Spread Record: 1-1-1

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Jazz -2 (-110) | Rockets +2 (-110)

Moneyline: Jazz (-133) | Rockets (+110)

Total: 233.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Jazz Straight-Up Record: 3-0

Jazz Against The Spread Record: 3-0

Rockets Straight-Up Record: 0-3

Rockets Against The Spread Record: 1-1-1

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Spurs +8.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Spurs (+275) | Timberwolves (-350)

Total: 234.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Spurs Straight-Up Record: 2-1

Spurs Against The Spread Record: 2-1

Timberwolves Straight-Up Record: 2-1

Timberwolves Against The Spread Record: 1-2

