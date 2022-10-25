Bears-Cowboys Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Cowboys are large favorites at home in Week 8 against the Bears.

The Bears, fresh off their shocking 33-14 upset of the Patriots on Monday Night Football, are massive underdogs (+9.5) once again in Week 8 against the Cowboys.

Much-maligned quarterback Justin Fields completed 61.9% of his passes while rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Chicago’s defense was outstanding, recording eight sacks and three interceptions of Patriot signal-callers.

The Cowboys, in Dak Prescott’s return to the lineup, covered as seven-point favorites in their 24-6 win over the Lions in Week 7.

The Bears are 4-2 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) over their last six meetings with Dallas dating back to 2010, and are 2-0 ATS in their last two road games when installed as more than a touchdown underdog (NE +9; MIN +10).

Bears vs. Cowboys Odds

Moneyline: Chicago (+350) | Dallas (-450)

Spread: CHI +9.5 (-118) | DAL -9.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Bears Straight-Up Record: 3-4

Bears Against The Spread Record: 3-3-1

Cowboys Straight-Up Record: 5-2

Cowboys Against The Spread Record: 5-2

Bet on Bears-Cowboys SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

The Cowboys are 3-1 SU and ATS at AT&T Stadium this season and hope that as Prescott gets more reps their passing game will start to take shape. Dallas ranks a disappointing 27th in passing yards per game (183.3) and may find tough sledding to get the aerial attack in gear against Chicago. The Bears possess the third-best pass defense, allowing only 180.3 passing yards per game.

However, Dallas should find success with a run game led by Ezekiel Elliott since the Bears are susceptible on the ground. Chicago owns the league’s third-worst rushing defense, surrendering 149.7 rushing yards per game.

Surprisingly, Chicago has the league’s best rushing attack, averaging 181 yards per game. The Bears will need to get production from their ground game because Fields will face a dominant Dallas front-seven that leads the NFL in sacks (29).

