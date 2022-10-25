Cardinals-Vikings Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Vikings are home favorites against the Cardinals in Week 8. Minnesota is aiming for its fifth straight win.

The NFC showdown between the Cardinals and Vikings in Week 8 features two of the league’s best wide receivers squaring off.

Arizona’s offense was clicking on all cylinders upon DeAndre Hopkins‘s from his six-game suspension as it scored a season-high 42 points in a home win against the Saints last Thursday. Hopkins hauled in 10 of 14 targets for 103 yards.

Minnesota owns a four-game winning streak. The Vikings, who were on bye in Week 7, have their own star wideout in Justin Jefferson. The third-year receiver ranks third in receiving yards (654) and has topped 100 yards in four of six games.

Although the Vikings lead the NFC North with a 5-1 straight-up (SU) record, they have not been a good team to back at the betting windows. The Vikings have posted just a 2-4 against the spread (ATS) record.

Cardinals vs. Vikings Odds

Moneyline: Arizona (+165) | Minnesota (-200)

Spread: ARZ +3.5 (-110) | MIN -3.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Cardinals Straight-Up Record: 3-4

Cardinals Against The Spread Record: 4-3

Vikings Straight-Up Record: 5-1

Vikings Against The Spread Record: 2-4

Odds and Betting Insights

Hopkins’s ability to demand attention in the passing game opened up lanes for Arizona’s rushing attack, which gained 137 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints.

The club needs that to continue as quarterback Kyler Murray has only thrown for 300-plus yards twice over his last 18 games and ranks a disappointing 19th among quarterbacks in QBR (49.1). The fourth-year signal-caller could find success through the air against a Vikings defense that ranks 28th in passing yards per game (272).

Minnesota will likely come out of its break looking to improve its run game. Despite featuring Dalvin Cook in the backfield, the Vikings only rank 25th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (97.8).

From a historical perspective, Minnesota is 4-2 SU and 4-0-2 ATS over their last six meetings with Arizona.

