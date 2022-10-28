Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Odds, Bets

Jake Paul will attempt to get the biggest win so far in his young career Saturday night as he steps into the ring to face UFC legend Anderson Silva.

The 25-year-old YouTuber turned professional boxer is 5-0 and has several highlight reel knockouts to his name. The 47-year-old Silva, a UFC legend and arguably the greatest striker MMA has ever seen, is not listening to the naysayers that say he will just be another victim of the freight train that is Jake Paul.

Silva opened as the favorite but the odds have flipped leading up to Saturday’s fight with Paul now a -225 favorite at SI Sportsbook.

Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Odds



DATE: Saturday October 29, 2022 | 9 p.m. ET

VENUE: Desert Diamond Arena | Glendale, Ariz.

ODDS: Paul (-225) | Draw (+1200) | Silva (+190)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

I am not going to be firing too hard on this one, as I have legitimate doubts as to the legitImacy of the bout and the sport of boxing as a whole. Jake Paul is a cash cow for the sport and the promoters are hoping he will continue his hot streak. In a fight that is not on the level, I really believe Anderson Silva would pick Paul apart and eventually put him to sleep. Based on my suspicions surrounding the bout, I don’t think this will happen but I could envision a scenario where Silva is able to out point Paul throughout the fight and possibly come away with the decision. It’s a dart throw, lottery ticket type bet, but stranger things have happened. BET: Silva via DEC (+800)

SI.com’s Robin Lundberg:

All signs point to Jake Paul. I think strategically Paul is attempting to gain respect by fighting former MMA legends, while handpicking opponents he knows he can beat. Anderson Silva is 47 years old and striking in the UFC is not the same as in a boxing ring. And Paul had legit power. I expect him to win by KO. BET: Jake Paul via KO (+180)

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:

I have Anderson Silva knocking out Jake Paul. Silva’s distance management in a boxing ring was quite impressive, as you saw against Julio Cesar Chaves Jr. I don’t think Paul will connect on Silva much and this fight will consist of Silva luring Paul into traps and a false sense of security, which will leave the opening for Silva to knock him out. BET: Anderson Silva via KO (+290)

