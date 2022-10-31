Chargers-Falcons Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Chargers are road favorites against the NFC South-leading Falcons in Week 9.

The Chargers head to Atlanta in Week 9 fresh off their bye and aim to keep their perfect 3-0 against the spread (ATS) road record intact against Marcus Mariota and the first-place Falcons.

Atlanta extended its home winning streak to three games in Week 8 after beating the Panthers, 37-34, and is with the Cowboys and the Giants for the league’s best ATS mark at 6-2.

Bettors and fantasy managers need to monitor the status of both Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle). If one or both starting wideouts are forced to miss the game or play on a limited snap count, Justin Herbert may fail to throw multiple touchdown passes for the fourth time in his last six games.

Chargers vs. Falcons Odds

Moneyline: L.A. Chargers (-163) | Atlanta (+138)

Spread: LAC -3 (-110) | ATL +3 (-125)

Total: 48.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Chargers Straight-Up Record: 4-3

Chargers Against The Spread Record: 4-3

Falcons Straight-Up Record: 4-4

Falcons Against The Spread Record: 6-2

Odds and Betting Insights

The key matchup here is which team will be able to establish its ground game.

Despite possessing Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles ranks 27th in rushing yards per game (88.9). On Sunday, the Chargers encounter a Falcons’ run defense that has been stout up front, allowing the 11th-fewest rushing yards (108.9) per game.

On the flip side, Atlanta has surprised many by rushing for the fifth-most rushing yards (158.1) per game despite lacking any elite talent in the backfield. The Falcons find a favorable matchup they will attempt to exploit against a Chargers’ run defense that is surrendering the sixth-most rushing yards per game (137.6).

Although the Chargers are 9-4 ATS over their last 13 road games, bettors will likely target a feisty Falcons club as one of the best live underdogs in Week 9.

