Dolphins-Bears Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Dolphins are road favorites against the Bears in Week 9 as they go for their third straight win.

Tua Tagovailoa leads one of the NFL’s best passing attacks into Chicago to take on Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 9.

Tyreek Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards (961), is closely followed by teammate Jaylen Waddle (727), who ranks fourth. Miami snapped a two-game road losing streak in Week 8 by beating the Lions, 31-26, and will look to build off that effort against a Bears squad that has lost four of its last five games.

The Bears are 2-4-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last six games and will try to win the time of possession battle by employing the NFL’s best rushing attack which is averaging 188.4 rushing yards per game.

Dolphins vs. Bears Odds

Moneyline: Miami (-213) | Chicago (+175)

Spread: MIA -4.5 (-110) | CHI +4.5 (-110)

Total: 45 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Dolphins Straight-Up Record: 5-3

Dolphins Against The Spread Record: 4-4

Bears Straight-Up Record: 3-5

Bears Against The Spread Record: 3-4-1

Bet on Dolphins-Bears at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Both Chicago and Miami have not been good teams for bettors to place wagers behind. Miami is 1-4 ATS (20%) over its last five games and encounters a Bears club that is 2-6-1 ATS (22.2%) over its last nine home games at Soldier Field.

The one area Miami has struggled to develop this season is its ground game. The Dolphins own the fifth-worst rushing attack, averaging 88.1 yards per game and find a favorable matchup against the NFL’s second-worst rushing defense as the Bears allow 156 rushing yards per contest. Expect Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds to receive plenty of work to keep Miami’s offense balanced Sunday.

Despite being burned by the Dolphins at the betting counter in recent weeks, Miami will likely be one of the biggest public plays on the board.

