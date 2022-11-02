Eagles-Texans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 9 Odds and Betting Preview

The Eagles are massive road favorites in Week 9 against the Texans on ‘Thursday Night Football.’

Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Eagles head to Houston to take on the Texans in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football.

Philadelphia has won its first seven games and has been favored in every game this season. Despite being asked to lay points in each game, the Eagles have rewarded bettors with a solid 5-2 (71.4%) against the spread (ATS) mark.

Hurts, who leads all NFL signal-callers with six rushing touchdowns, is on pace to challenge Cam Newton’s NFL single-season record of 14 rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in 2011.

The dual-threat quarterback has accounted for 16 total touchdowns and has been outstanding with ball security, tossing the second-fewest interceptions (two). Hurts is tied for the second-best MVP odds (+400) at SI Sportsbook.

Philadelphia is 5-0 straight-up (SU) and ATS all-time versus Houston, while also owning a lucrative 6-1 ATS mark over its last seven Thursday Night Football games.

Bet on Eagles-Texans at SI Sportsbook

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Spread : Philadelphia -13.5 (-118) | Houston +13.5 (+100)

: Philadelphia -13.5 (-118) | Houston +13.5 (+100) Moneyline : PHI (-800) | HOU (+500)

: PHI (-800) | HOU (+500) Total : 45 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

: 45 – Over (-110) | Under (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : PHI 57% | HOU 43%

: PHI 57% | HOU 43% Game Info: Nov. 3, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime

Eagles Straight-Up Record: 7-0

Eagles Against The Spread Record: 5-2

Texans Straight-Up Record: 1-5-1

Texans Against The Spread Record: 3-3-1

The line has ticked up since its opening of Philadelphia as a 13-point road favorite over Houston at SI Sportsbook to a line now displaying the Eagles with a 13.5-point demand. The game total, which opened at 43, has risen to 45.

The trio of Hurts, Miles Sanders and A.J. Brown has been sensational this season. Hurts and Sanders, who have teamed up to combine for 11 of the team’s 14 rushing touchdowns, should find plenty of success against a Houston defense that is surrendering the most rushing yards (186 yards per game) to opponents.

Meanwhile, Brown’s production has prevented opposing defenses from loading up the box. The star wideout is tied for fourth in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (five), while averaging 94.1 yards per game in his first season on Broad Street.

The Texan enter Thursday’s game with a 1-5-1 record and will be hard pressed to pull the upset in Week 9. Houston owns the fourth-worst scoring offense (16.6 points per game) and draws a difficult task against an aggressive Eagles defense.

The ‘Birds possess arguably the NFL’s best cornerback tandem in James Bradberry and Darius Slay. They have combined for five interceptions and anchor a secondary that is surrendering the fourth-fewest passing yards (183.4) per game.

Respected money in Vegas believes that Houston’s porous run defense will allow the Eagles to move the ball with ease on the ground, while opening up throwing lanes down the field. The decisive edge on both sides of the ball will lead to a cover of the near two-touchdown spread with relative ease.

BET: EAGLES -13.5 (-118)

Trends:

Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS over its last six games

Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS over its last five road games

Philadelphia is 6-1 ATS over its last seven games on Thursday Night Football

Houston is 3-10 ATS over its last 13 games on Thursday Night Football

Philadelphia is 5-0 SU and ATS all-time versus Houston

***

2022 SI Betting Thursday Night Football: 2-5-1 ATS & Props 14-13 +3.03 U

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 9-8 ATS & Props 16-12 +5.75 U

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS & Prop Wagers +4.00 U

2021 SI Betting NFL Overall: 53-44-1 ATS & Props +14.22 U

2020 SI Betting NFL: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 9 Perfect 10 Spreads, Games

• Phillies-Astros World Series Odds

• Phillies-Astros MVP Odds

• Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team

• Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: RB

• Grading Trade Deadline Deals

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.