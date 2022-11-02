Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

1. Austin Ekeler at Falcons

2. Derrick Henry at Chiefs

3. Alvin Kamara vs. Ravens (MNF)

4. Aaron Jones at Lions

5. Josh Jacobs at Jaguars

6. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Colts

7. Travis Etienne vs. Raiders

8. Ken Walker at Cardinals

9. Dalvin Cook at Commanders

10. Joe Mixon vs. Panthers



Byes: 49ers, Browns, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers



Week 9 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week



Travis Etienne vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): There are six teams on a bye, so I have to mention some of the low-hanging fruit players with great matchups. That's the case with Etienne, who has been on absolute fire over the last few weeks. He'll remain hot against the Raiders, who just surrendered 42.8 fantasy points to Alvin Kamara and have allowed the eighth-most points to running backs.



Start ‘Em



Miles Sanders at Texans (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Any time a runner faces the Texans, he becomes an instant start 'em. This week, that's Sanders. He's scored 13-plus points in three of his last four games, and Houston has been generous to backs. How generous, you ask? Well, five backs have scored 27-plus points against them! Oh, and Derrick Henry just crushed them for 219 yards.



Josh Jacobs at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jacobs and the Raiders offense were a disaster last week, but I'm sticking with the veteran in a plus matchup in Jacksonville. Their defense has allowed six backs to score 14-plus points against them this season, including four who have put up 20 or more points. That includes third-string back Deon Jackson, who beat them for 28.1 points in Week 6.

Raheem Mostert at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mostert failed to meet expectations last week, scoring 7.7 points despite a plus matchup in Detroit. That had much to do with game script, as the Dolphins fell behind and had to abandon the run. I'd stick with the veteran this week against the Bears, who allow 18-plus points to six different running backs, including 33.7 points to Tony Pollard last week.



Khalil Herbert vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): David Montgomery might be the Bears' "starting" running back, but Herbert has been their best runner the last two weeks. In that time, he's scored two touchdowns and a combined 31.6 fantasy points. Both backs have a great matchup against the Dolphins, who have given up 14-plus fantasy points to seven different running backs in the first eight weeks.



More Starts

• Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• D’Onta Foreman at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Tyler Allgeier vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• D’Onta Foreman at Bengals ($6,000)

• Khalil Herbert vs. Dolphins ($5,800)

• Tyler Allgeier vs. Chargers ($5,400)

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week



Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. Titans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): With bye-mageddon in full force, chances are you'll have to start Edwards-Helaire this week. As a result, consider this more of a warning. He's failed to score more than 9.2 fantasy points in three straight games, and Isiah Pacheco started before the bye week. CEH has also seen his touch share decline in four straight weeks, which is a huge problem.



Sit ‘Em



Damien Harris vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Harris has lost his role as the Patriots' top running back, seeing just 17 combined touches over his last two games. The team's new lead back, Rhamondre Stevenson, has seen at least 19 touches in four straight games, including at least 23 touches in three of those contests. So while this week's matchup against the Colts isn't bad on paper, Harris is still a sit em.



Darrell Henderson at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): How bad is the Rams backfield right now? Coach Sean McVay has deactivated Cam Akers in the last two games, and he started undrafted rookie Ronnie Rivers over Henderson last week. That left the veteran to see just six touches in a blowout loss to the Niners. With Kyren Williams getting closer to a return, Henderson can be benched this week.

Michael Carter vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Carter started for the Jets last week, but his numbers were anything but impressive. He rushed for 26 yards on seven carries, finishing with 10.1 fantasy points. He also lost work to James Robinson, whose role should increase each week. Carter also has a bad matchup against the Bills, who have allowed the fifth-fewest points per game to opposing backs.



Brian Robinson vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson has struggled in the stat sheets over the last four weeks, averaging 6.7 fantasy points. What’s more, he’s being overshadowed by Antonio Gibson (37.4 points in his last two games). I’d sit the rookie this week, as he’ll face a Vikings defense that’s allowed just one back to score more than 13.5 fantasy points against them in their last four contests.



More Sits

• Kenyan Drake at Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Eno Benjamin vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

• James Robinson vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• Jonathan Taylor at Patriots ($7,700)

• Damien Harris vs. Colts ($5,600)

• Brian Robinson vs. Vikings ($5,400)

