Eagles-Texans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 9 Player Props to Target

Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are hoping to start off the week with a high-scoring affair between Eagles and Texans on Thursday Night Football.

Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, Dameon Pierce and Brandin Cooks will start in the majority of fantasy leagues as managers deal with six teams (Cowboys, 49ers, Giants, Broncos, Browns, Steelers) on bye.

Hurts leads all quarterbacks with six rushing touchdowns and has a favorable matchup against a Texans’ defense allowing the most rushing yards (186) per game.

Houston quarterback Davis Mills has struggled with ball security and has tossed six interceptions over his last five games. He faces a difficult assignment against a Philadelphia defense that has forced the most turnovers (16) in just seven games.

If you are opposed to wagering on the side or total, backing players from your own fantasy team to surpass their projections of score a touchdown can often result in an extremely profitable return of investment. Respected money in Las Vegas has targeted several skill position players from both teams.

Let’s take a deeper look at where they made investments!

Eagles vs. Texans Week 9 Player Prop Info

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-120)

Hurts is playing at an MVP level and on Thursday night the dual-threat quarterback has an extremely favorable matchup against a struggling Houston defense. Cam Newton set the NFL single-season record in 2011 for rushing touchdowns (14) by a quarterback. Facing a porous Texans’ defense that ranks 32nd against the run results in the strong possibility that Hurts adds to his rushing touchdown total as he chases history.

Dameon Pierce Over 17.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

One of the few bright spots for the Texans this season has been the emergence of their rookie running back Pierce. On Thursday, the former Florida standout faces a Philadelphia squad that is surrendering 4.9 yards per rush to running backs.

Against the Eagles, bettors find Pierce listed with a projection of 62.5 rushing yards, a number he has eclipsed in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

With the likelihood that starting wideout Nico Collins (groin) will miss the game, bettors find significant value in backing that Pierce will be used as a consistent check-down option by Mills. The Eagles have allowed seven running backs (D. Swift, 31; D. Cook, 19; J. McKissic, 32; J. Hasty, 22; E. Benjamin, 28; J. Warren, 25; N. Harris, 26) to surpass 17.5 receiving yards in a game this season.

A.J. Brown Over 70.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

In his first season on Broad Street, Brown has taken the Philadelphia offense to the next level and immediately emerged as Hurts’ stop option in the passing game. The veteran wideout ranks sixth among wideouts in receiving yards (659).

On Thursday night, Brown faces a Houston defense that has struggled to contain the opposing team’s top wide receiver. Thus far, five WR1s (M.Pittman, 121; C. Sutton, 122; M. Williams, 120; M. Jones, 104; D. Adams, 95) have surpassed this projection of 70.5 receiving yards when facing the Texans.

Under the prime-time bright lights, Brown will continue his recent two-game tear that has produced 11 receptions for 223 yards and four touchdowns off a team-high 19 targets in wins over the Cowboys and Steelers.

2022 SI Betting Thursday Night Football: 2-5-1 ATS & Props 14-13 +3.03 U

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 9-8 ATS & Props 16-12 +5.75 U

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS & Prop Wagers +4.00 U

2021 SI Betting NFL: 53-44-1 ATS & Props +14.22 U

2020 SI Betting NFL: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.