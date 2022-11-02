The late game on the Wednesday evening NBA schedule is Pelicans-Lakers, a battle between an exciting team from one of the league’s smaller markets and a disappointing squad that plays in one of its largest.

New Orleans already beat the Clippers on its California road trip over the weekend and had a few days rest before its next contest. The Lakers finally recorded their first win of the season last time out when they outlasted the Nuggets at home Sunday.

Below you’ll find the betting breakdown of this game in the “SO/UP” format. That means you’ll find an against the spread, over/under and prop bet to tail for tonight’s marquee Western Conference matchup.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Pelicans -2.5 (-118) | Lakers +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Pelicans (-154) | Lakers (+130)

Total: 228.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Pelicans Betting Profile

Straight-Up Record: 4-2

Against The Spread Record: 4-2

Over/Under Record: 5-1

Points Per Game (Rank): 118.5 (1)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 111.3 (13)

Lakers Betting Profile

Straight-Up Record: 1-5

Against The Spread Record: 1-5

Over/Under Record: 2-4

Points Per Game (Rank): 105.3 (29)

Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 110.5 (8)

Spread Bet: Pelicans -2.5 (-118)

Anthony Davis, the biggest connector between these two franchises, is questionable for Wednesday’s game. Los Angeles will need his presence down to bang with Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas. Without him, L.A. stands little chance inside on either end of the floor. Even with him on the floor, the Lakers are no juggernaut. They have the second-worst offense in the league and their defense, though stout, is not enough to completely stifle the league’s highest-scoring offense with so many scoring threats.

New Orleans swept the season series last year and two of those games were played in Los Angeles. Unless the Lakers can somehow mirror their offensive performance against Denver last time out—their only win thus far—the Pelicans will capture their fourth win in a row in the series and cover.

Over/Under Bet: Under 228.5 (-110)

Only two Lakers’ games this season have seen more than 220 combined points, while the Pelicans score and let up points in a hurry. However, New Orleans’s most recent contest against the Clippers is instructive for this contest. The Clippers have the NBA’s worst offense and managed just 91 points in a loss, but they held the Pelicans to 112 thanks to their top-10 defense. The Lakers’ metrics are very similar to the team they share an arena with, and the outcome could end up very similar.

Prop Bet: Jonas Valanciuanas Over 13.5 Rebounds + Assists (-118)

The New Orleans big man pulls down 10.5 boards per game on average and dishes three assists, which puts him right on this line. He’s actually fallen short of this combined total in his last four games, but with the possibility that Davis misses he has a chance to have a monster night on the glass. And his proficiency as a passer for a center gives him some added insurance if he has a more standard rebounding outing. Add in the fact that the Lakers lead the league in pace and have one of the worst field goal percentages in basketball and there will be plenty of rebounding opportunities in this contest.

