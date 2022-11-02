Skip to main content
NBA Rookie of the Year Futures
NBA Rookie of the Year Futures

NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Pelicans-Lakers

Spread, over/under and prop bets for Wednesday’s game between the favored and visiting Pelicans and the Lakers.

In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

The late game on the Wednesday evening NBA schedule is Pelicans-Lakers, a battle between an exciting team from one of the league’s smaller markets and a disappointing squad that plays in one of its largest.

New Orleans already beat the Clippers on its California road trip over the weekend and had a few days rest before its next contest. The Lakers finally recorded their first win of the season last time out when they outlasted the Nuggets at home Sunday.

Below you’ll find the betting breakdown of this game in the “SO/UP” format. That means you’ll find an against the spread, over/under and prop bet to tail for tonight’s marquee Western Conference matchup.

Bet on Pelicans-Lakers at SI Sportsbook

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) keeps the ball out of reach of Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Spread: Pelicans -2.5 (-118) | Lakers +2.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Pelicans (-154) | Lakers (+130)
Total: 228.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Pelicans Betting Profile

Straight-Up Record: 4-2
Against The Spread Record: 4-2
Over/Under Record: 5-1
Points Per Game (Rank): 118.5 (1)
Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 111.3 (13)

Lakers Betting Profile

Straight-Up Record: 1-5
Against The Spread Record: 1-5
Over/Under Record: 2-4
Points Per Game (Rank): 105.3 (29)
Points Allowed Per Game (Rank): 110.5 (8)

Spread Bet: Pelicans -2.5 (-118)

Anthony Davis, the biggest connector between these two franchises, is questionable for Wednesday’s game. Los Angeles will need his presence down to bang with Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas. Without him, L.A. stands little chance inside on either end of the floor. Even with him on the floor, the Lakers are no juggernaut. They have the second-worst offense in the league and their defense, though stout, is not enough to completely stifle the league’s highest-scoring offense with so many scoring threats.

New Orleans swept the season series last year and two of those games were played in Los Angeles. Unless the Lakers can somehow mirror their offensive performance against Denver last time out—their only win thus far—the Pelicans will capture their fourth win in a row in the series and cover.

Over/Under Bet: Under 228.5 (-110)

Only two Lakers’ games this season have seen more than 220 combined points, while the Pelicans score and let up points in a hurry. However, New Orleans’s most recent contest against the Clippers is instructive for this contest. The Clippers have the NBA’s worst offense and managed just 91 points in a loss, but they held the Pelicans to 112 thanks to their top-10 defense. The Lakers’ metrics are very similar to the team they share an arena with, and the outcome could end up very similar.

Prop Bet: Jonas Valanciuanas Over 13.5 Rebounds + Assists (-118)

The New Orleans big man pulls down 10.5 boards per game on average and dishes three assists, which puts him right on this line. He’s actually fallen short of this combined total in his last four games, but with the possibility that Davis misses he has a chance to have a monster night on the glass. And his proficiency as a passer for a center gives him some added insurance if he has a more standard rebounding outing. Add in the fact that the Lakers lead the league in pace and have one of the worst field goal percentages in basketball and there will be plenty of rebounding opportunities in this contest.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
Week 9 Perfect 10 Spreads, Games
Eagles-Texans Odds, Bet
Celtics-Cavs ‘SOUP’ Bets
Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team
Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: RB
Hiring Ime Udoka Makes Nets More of a Disgrace

Latest News

Oct 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the second half at TD Garden.

Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Celtics-Cavaliers

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles-Texans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 9 Odds and Betting Preview

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10), passes the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38). Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Colts-Patriots Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a second-half pass against the Browns, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland.

Panthers-Bengals Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

Nets coach Steve Nash during a game.

Steve Nash Out as Nets’ Coach

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now