Week 10 College Football Betting Preview
Central Florida-Memphis Week 10 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Best for Central Florida vs. Memphis. The UCF Knights have won six of their last eight as favorites this season.

UCF Knights
Memphis Tigers
On Saturday afternoon, there's a AAC contest between No. 25 Central Florida and Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The UCF Knights boast a 6-2 record and are coming off a home win against No. 20 Cincinnati. UCF looks to avoid a letdown game on the road against the Tigers. Memphis has dropped their last three, but have put up at least 28 points in those games.

Let’s dive into this game for one of this week’s Forde Four bets. You can also find picks for North Carolina-Virginia, Texas-Kansas State, James Madison-Louisville.

Bet on UCF-Memphis at SI Sportsbook

Central Florida vs. Memphis Odds

Spread: Central Florida -3 (-118) | Memphis +3 (-110)
Moneyline: UCF (-188) | Memphis (+138)
Total: 58.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

UCF is dealing with some quarterback uncertainty, but no matter who starts, the offense should move against a suspect Tigers defense. Starter John Rys Plumlee went out last week against Cincinnati, but backup Mikey Keene stepped in ably to direct the Knights to their biggest win of the season. Keene hadn’t played yet this season but started most of 2021 as a true freshman. And UCF can lean on running back tandem Isaiah Bowser and R.J. Henry as needed.

Meanwhile, Memphis (4-4) is a struggling program on a three-game losing streak. Some fans are openly calling for Deion Sanders to replace embattled current coach Ryan Silverfield, and if things start Saturday badly, the atmosphere at the Liberty Bowl could become a bit toxic. Memphis’ defense hasn’t forced a turnover since Oct. 7.

BET: UCF -3

