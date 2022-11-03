Two Big 12 teams ranked in the top 25 in the first CFP ranking meet Saturday night when No. 13 Kansas State hosts Texas.

Kansas State (6-2; 4-1 Big 12), despite being ranked higher both the polls and in the CFP ranking, is actually a home underdog. The Wildcats are in second in the Big 12 standings behind TCU, and enter this game off a 48-0 win over Oklahoma State.

Texas (5-3; 3-2), which ranks 24th in the CFP, enters this game off of a bye week. The Longhorns fell to Oklahoma State in their last game.

Let’s dive into this game for one of this week’s Forde Four bets. You can also find picks for North Carolina-Virginia, James Madison-Louisville and UCF-Memphis.

Texans vs. Kansas State Odds

Spread: Texas -3 (-110) | Kansas State +3 (-118)

Moneyline: UT (-150) | KSST (+115)

Total: 54.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 5 | 7 p.m. ET | FS1

This feels like a laundry line — the blueblood team in the iconic uniforms with the Longhorn on the helmet is going to get the benefit of the betting doubt on history and tradition more than current facts and figures. The home team should be favored here, not getting points, so let’s take advantage.

Good defense travels and Texas has not shown that it has a defense capable of a shutdown performance on the road. The Horns are 0-2 on the road and surrendered an average of 39 points in those games versus Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

There is uncertainty which quarterback Kansas State will start: dual threat Adrian Martinez, who has been dealing with an injury, or pocket-passing backup Will Howard. The Wildcats could keep Texas guessing up until game day, but they have proven they can win with either of them. Howard got the start last week in a blowout of Oklahoma State and threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns. But the first person Texas must deal with is running back Deuce Vaughn, who has gashed the Horns for 268 rushing yards and 52 receiving the past two seasons.

BET: Kansas State +3 (-118)

