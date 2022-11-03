Skip to main content
Week 10 College Football Betting Preview
Week 10 College Football Betting Preview

North Carolina-Virginia Week 10 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

A best bet for Saturday’s North Carolina-Virginia matchup. The Tar Heels are large road favorites.

In this story:

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels
Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Saturday afternoon features a battle between ACC foes when No. 17 North Carolina travels to Charlottesville to take on Virginia.

The Tar Heels boast a 7-1 record (4-0 ACC) and has won four straight games since a home loss to Notre Dame, while the Cavaliers sit at 3-5 (1-4 ACC) and have lost four of their last five games. Virginia fell 14-12 in four overtimes to Miami last week.

North Carolina aims to avoid an upset as a large road favorite in the 127th meeting between these two teams, the third-most in FBS history.

Let’s dive into this game for one of this week’s Forde Four bets. You can also find picks for Texas-Kansas State, James Madison-Louisville and UCF-Memphis.

Bet on North Carolina-Virginia at SI Sportsbook

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; *North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Bangally Kamara (11) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Odds

Spread: North Carolina -7 (-118) | Virginia +7 (-110)
Moneyline: UNC (-333) | UVA (+220)
Total: 60.5 - Over (-110) | Under (-118)
Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 5 | 12 p.m. ET | ACC Network

My opening week of picks didn’t go too well except for the Tar Heels, who easily covered a surprisingly small three-point spread against Pittsburgh, 42-24. Since Vegas still doesn’t seem too enthusiastic about North Carolina, let’s keep it rolling with the Heels again this week.

The hunch here is that Carolina’s close games on the road — all four this year have been won by three points or fewer — has kept this spread to a touchdown. But let’s be honest, Virginia is a struggling team with a bad offense. The Cavaliers haven’t scored more than 20 points against an FBS opponent this season, and the Drake Maye-powered Heels haven’t scored fewer than 27. Do the math on that and the play is obvious here.

BET: North Carolina -7 (-118)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and College Football:
College Football Title Odds
Week 9 Perfect 10 Spreads, Games
Eagles-Texans Odds, Bet
Eagles-Texans Player Props
Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: RB
Week 10 College Picks

Latest News

Volunteers QB Hendon Hooker throws a pass.

Week 10 College Football Betting Preview

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the football against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles-Texans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 9 Player Props to Target

TNF_WK_08_Thumb

Thursday Night Football: Eagles at Texans

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his players and fans after their victory over Florida. The annual Georgia vs Florida football rivalry was held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Saturday, October 29, 2022. The Bulldogs went in at halftime with a 28 to 3 lead over the Gators and won with a final score of 42 to 20.

National Championship Odds for College Football Playoff Contenders

Oct 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game one of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros-Phillies Game 4 World Series Odds, Lines, Props and Bets

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now