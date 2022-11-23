Saints-49ers Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

The 49ers return to the United States after a strong Week 11 showing on Monday Night in Mexico, where they defeated the Cardinals 38-10, earning them their third straight victory. Their Week 12 opponents, the Saints, also won in Week 11, ending their two-game losing streak. Despite their successes last week, San Francisco and New Orleans look like two very different teams at this point in the season. The 49ers (6-4) are in first place in the NFC West and appear to be a strong Super Bowl contender, while the Saints (4-7) are third in the NFC South and have four teams ahead of them for the last NFC wild-card spot.

San Francisco’s offense may get more attention thanks to superstars like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, but it’s actually their defense that is dominating their opponents. The 49ers rank inside the top five of several key statistical categories, including points per game (fourth), yards per play (second), and yards per rush (first). Their offense also ranks inside the top five in yards per play and third-down conversion percentage. The 49ers can dominate their opposition when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in the zone. Case in point, his Week 11 performance where he threw for four touchdowns and San Francisco won by 28, their largest margin of victory this season.

Meanwhile, the Saints’ offense and defense have struggled throughout the year. Their offense averages 22.6 points per game (15th), while their defense allows an average of 24.3 (25th). Though quarterback Andy Dalton is coming off his best performance of the year in which he threw for 260 yards and three scores on 21-of-25 passing, the 49ers’ defense has been bringing a lot of pressure and registered three sacks in each of their last two games.

Saints vs. 49ers Odds

Moneyline: Saints +350 | 49ers -450

Spread: Saints +9.5 (-110) | 49ers -9.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Sunday, Nov. 27 | 4:25 pm (est) | Fox



Saints Straight Up Record: 4-7

Saints Against The Spread Record: 4-7



49ers Straight Up Record: 6-4

49ers Against The Spread Record: 5-5



Odds and Betting Team Trends

When it comes to covering the spread, the Saints haven’t fared too well, in fact, they’ve covered just twice in their last two games and are 0-4 against the spread on the road. The Kyle Shanahan coached squad are 5-5 ATS but boast a 2-1 record as a home favorite. The 49ers also perform well ATS when facing an NFC opponent, they are 5-2 ATS in conference games.

As for the game total, six of the Saints 11 games have gone over and so has four of the 49ers’ 10. But more recently, three of the New Orleans’ last four games have failed to go over the total. That’s the direct opposite of San Francisco as their games have gone over in three of four.

