Week 13 NFL Odds and Best Bets

Football fans can enter the free-to-play Perfect 10 contest at SI Sportsbook every week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires 10 selections against the spread (ATS) for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every contestant who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.



For a second consecutive week, the “Perfect 10” contest finds a card listing an even split of five home and five road betting favorites.

Let’s take a brief look at the ten games in the contest and some trends on tap for Sunday!



Can Justin Herbert and the Chargers, who are 3-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in the last four meetings with Las Vegas, complete the season sweep of their AFC West rival on Sunday?



Will Green Bay, who owns a perfect 7-0 SU and ATS winning streak over Chicago, extend their dominance potentially without Aaron Rodgers?



Will Mike White and the Jets, who are 4-1 SU & ATS away from MetLife Stadium this season, upset the 9-2 Vikings?

Should bettors back Patrick Mahomes and the 9-2 Chiefs, who are only 2-7-1 ATS over their last 10 games, versus a Bengals squad that has been a very lucrative investment posting an 8-2 ATS mark since Week 2?



So, which games stand out as best bets?



Our team here at Sports Illustrated is here to help. Let’s see who our team is backing as their best bets for the contest in Week 13.

The Eagles' run defense is still in its nascent stages of coming together. I like the Titans' ability to play sound defense and keep the ball away from Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia will not be able to expose this defense and gut them for a record-setting number of rushing yards like they did a week ago.

The Lions come in on extra rest after losing a tough one to the Bills on Thanksgiving. Detroit has won three in a row before the loss to Buffalo and are playing their best football during the Dan Campbell regime. There's no reason the Lions can't get back to their winning ways at home against a 4-7 Jaguars team, especially with Travis Etienne banged up.

Geno Smith, who leads the NFL in completion percentage (72.8%), has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five consecutive games. Los Angeles, who has lost five consecutive games as well as seven of their last eight (1-7 SU), are a team that has massive injury issues on both sides of the ball. On the offensive side, the club will be without the services of quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) as well as wideout Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot). On the defensive side, star defensive tackle Aaron Donald (foot) will miss the first game of his career. The Rams, who are 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS over the last ten meetings, will be hard-pressed to continue their dominance. The Rams, who rank 29th in scoring, averaging a disappointing 16.2 points per game, are 3-9-1 ATS (25%) over their last 13 games dating back to last season.

Green Bay has been a shaky bet for the wagering world this season, going 2-7 against the spread in its last nine games. Still, we know Aaron Rodgers has owned the Bears in his career (just ask him, and he'll tell you). So, if the Packers have Rodgers under center and Chicago is without Justin Fields, I'm going with Green Bay minus the points. They are undefeated versus the spread against the Bears in each of their last seven meetings.

Are the Giants home underdogs despite having a better record than the Commanders? Yep. I will take the points. The Commanders should be able to use their ground game effectively vs. the Giants' run defense, but Daniel Jones is proving he is a more than capable QB. And, of course, Saquon Barkley will be heavily involved vs. the Commanders. Washington averages only 19.4 points per game, while the Giants average 20.5. The Giants are averaging 5.1 yards per play, while the Commanders are averaging 4.9. Yes, the Washington Defense is a little better, but their offense is far from overwhelming. Please give me the Giants plus the points at home in a divisional game where both teams have playoff hopes at stake. The Giants are 2-0 ATS as home underdogs this year.

The Falcons stink. The Steelers aren't that good, but they're better than the Falcons. Getting points here is a freebie. Pittsburgh is not going to lose to Marcus Mariota and the Falcons. The Falcons are not going to run the ball 45 times and beat the Steelers. Pittsburgh has receiving weapons that it can use to torch Atlanta's secondary, and Kenny Pickett can make plays with his legs. The Steelers get their fifth win Sunday in A-Town.

Working under the assumption that Matthew Stafford will not play, this line feels like a no-brainer. Even with Stafford, the Rams were playing terribly. Now they could be without Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp. Yikes. Usually, it's the previous year's losing Super Bowl team that falls off. Apparently, the Rams didn't get that memo. The Seahawks take this one handily, even as the road favorite.

That's right, I'm riding with the worst team in the NFL this week, and here's why: 1) The Browns have lost four straight road games, and this is their third road game in the last four weeks. 2) Cleveland has averaged just 21 points in the last three weeks; the offense will improve now that Deshaun Watson is playing, but it's easy to expect that Watson will be a little rusty in his first game back. 3) It's also easy to think the Browns are distracted this week, thanks to the media circus covering Watson's return. 4) After what went down in Houston last year, you've got to believe there will be some Texans players extra motivated to spoil Watson's return. Cleveland is the better team, but all these factors make 7.5 points a line the Browns won't cover.

I love what Pittsburgh has done since its bye week. The defense is rounding into form, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is becoming increasingly comfortable in the offense, and the Steelers have wins against the Saints and Colts under their belt and a hard-fought loss to the Bengals to show for it. Meanwhile, the Falcons are trending in the wrong direction, with one win in their last four games. The Steelers have one of the better run defenses in the NFL to counter Arthur Smith's ground attack, and they have been apt at creating turnovers, an issue that has plagued Atlanta and could swing a game with such a tight spread.

It's abundantly clear which of these two teams has been playing better the last few weeks. The Commanders are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Giants have lost their last two. With both squads battling for a playoff spot, these familiar foes recognize just how much is at stake. Back the home dogs and grab the points with Big Blue, who is 2-0 when getting points at MetLife Stadium.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

