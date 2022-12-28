Week 17 of the NFL kicks off Thursday night with a showdown between the Cowboys and the Titans.

Fantasy managers playing in the championship round are hoping for solid production from several key roster foundation talents. Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz and Derrick Henry will be employed in the majority of lineups as managers look for one more week of monster production.

Tennessee receiving options should not be in lineups as Ryan Tannehill (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve. The Titans, who have lost five consecutive games, do not have any players who should be trusted outside of Henry.

The Cowboys rank third in scoring (28.9 points per game) and should find success against a Titans’ defense that ranks 31st against the pass by allowing 279.6 passing yards per game.

If you are opposed to wagering on the side or total, backing players from your fantasy team to surpass their projections of score a touchdown can often result in an extremely profitable return on investment. Respected money in Las Vegas has targeted three skill position players to outperform oddsmakers’ expectations.

Let’s take a deeper look at where they made investments!

Prescott is averaging 295.6 passing yards over his last three games and finds an enticing matchup against a Titans’ defense that has been torched by quarterbacks this season. Prescott has raised his level of play since Week 13, completing 71.8% of his passes as the Cowboys make their push for a top seed in the playoffs. The veteran finds an enticing matchup against a weak Tennessee pass defense that has allowed Jalen Hurts (380), Trevor Lawrence (368) and Justin Herbert (313) to throw for 300-plus yards over the last month. Respected money is investing that Prescott will exploit a Titans’ secondary that has allowed 11 quarterbacks to eclipse this projection 73.3% of the time this season (11 of 15 games).

Respected money has made Prescott a ‘double-pop’ investment by targeting his total touchdown passes market at 1.5 juiced to the over at -137 odds. The veteran signal-caller has thrown two-plus touchdowns in seven of his last eight games and he has posted solid production away from home in his limited road starts this season. Prescott has thrown for multiple touchdowns against the Packers (three), Vikings (two) and Jaguars (two) away from AT&T Stadium in 2022, so it makes sense to expect that trend to continue Thursday night against a Titans’ defense that has surrendered the second-most (26) passing touchdowns.

Lamb ranks seventh among receivers in receptions (91) and fifth in touchdowns (eight) and finds a favorable matchup against a Titans’ defense that has allowed 19 touchdowns to wide receivers. Lamb has hauled in five-plus receptions in eight straight games, averaging 91 receiving yards per game and tallying six touchdowns in that stretch. Since Week 12, Tennessee has allowed Keenan Allen (86), Zay Jones (77), A.J. Brown (119), DeVonta Smith (102) and Tee Higgins (114) to surpass this projection. Look for the NFL’s fifth-most targeted (135) player this season to easily surpass this projection for the seventh time in his last nine games.

I am normally opposed to playing touchdown props at minsu-odds but I simply can not pass on this play. Ezekiel Elliott has been a scoring machine, posting at least one touchdown in eight consecutive games. Since Week 6, Zeke has found the end zone 10 times and could see the major bulk of the work as Tony Pollard is dealing with a thigh injury. If Pollard is ruled out, the juice on this prop will soar. Even if Pollard was able to play, I still expect Elliott to get the goal line work against a Titans’ defense that has allowed Samaje Perine, Mile Sanders, Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley all to score on the ground since Week 12.

