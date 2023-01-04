Skip to main content
Bengals versus Bills Game Will Not Resume This Week, Per NFL
NFL Week 18 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Playoff spots and seedings will be decided in Week 18. The 49ers are the biggest favorites against the Cardinals.

SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 18 features seven home favorites.

Week 17 of NFL betting was chalky as favorites went 11-4 straight-up (SU), while posting a 7-8 mark against the spread (ATS). The Saints (+265), Browns (+115), Seahawks (+115) and Steelers (+115) all provided moneyline cashes at plus-odds.

Home teams in Week 17 in the Perfect 10 contest went 8-2 SU and 6-4 ATS.

Blindly backing home teams has been profitable for bettors through 17 weeks (five international games + one neutral site game) as teams playing in front of their home fans are 137-110-2 (55.4%). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs maintain a 136-111-8 against the spread (55.1%) edge.

Betting on the under has also rewarded bettors with a 140-112-3 (55.6%) record, and the under on all nationally televised prime-time games is 33-19-1 (63.5%).

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines for Week 18!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

Records: CAR (6-10 SU; 8-8 ATS) | NO (7-9 SU; 7-9 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 8, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CAR +4.5 | NO -4.5

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Odds

Records: MIN (12-4 SU; 6-9-1 ATS) | CHI (3-13 SU; 5-10-1 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 8, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIN -1.5 | CHI +1.5

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

Records: NE (8-8 SU; 7-8-1 ATS) | BUF (12-3 SU; 7-7-1 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 8, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NE +7.5 | BUF -7.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

Records: TB (8-8 SU; 4-11-1 ATS) | ATL (6-10 SU; 8-8 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 8, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: TB +7.5 | ATL -7.5

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Records: NYG (9-6-1 SU; 12-4 ATS) | PHI (13-3 SU; 8-8 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 8, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NYG +13.5 | PHI -13.5

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Odds

Records: DAL (12-4 SU; 9-6-1 ATS) | WSH (7-8-1 SU; 7-8-1 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 8, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DAL -5.5 | WSH +5.5

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Odds

Records: LAC (10-6 SU; 10-5-1 ATS) | DEN (4-12 SU; 7-9 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 8, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LAC -3.5 | DEN +3.5

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

Records: LAR (5-11 SU; 6-9-1 ATS) | SEA (8-8 SU; 7-9 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 8, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LAR +6.5 | SEA -6.5

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

Records: ARZ (4-12 SU; 8-8 ATS) | SF (12-4 SU; 10-6 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 1, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ARZ +13.5 | SF -13.5

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

Records: DET (8-8 SU; 11-5 ATS) | GB (8-8 SU; 8-8 ATS)
Game Info: Jan. 8, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DET +4.5 | GB -4.5

Week 18 Games Not Listed in Perfect 10 Contest

Saturday, Jan. 7: Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Saturday, Jan. 7: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5)
Sunday, Jan. 8: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins (-1.5)
Sunday, Jan. 8: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, Jan. 8: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts (-2.5)
Sunday, Jan. 8: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

