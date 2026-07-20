2026 3M Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC Twin Cities

The 2026 men's major golf tournaments are officially in the books. Ryan Fox joined Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, and Wyndham Clark as this year's winners after capturing the Claret Jug at the British Open.

The majors may be over, but that doesn't mean the PGA Tour season is. We still have several tournaments to go before the FedEx Cup is decided, starting with this week's 3M Open. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this event, including my picks to win.

3M Open Odds

Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler +260

Kurt Kitayama +2200

Maverick McNealy +2700

Jackson Koivun +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Tom Kim +3300

Jake Knapp +3300

Pierceson Coody +4000

Gary Woodland +4500

Doug Ghim +4500

Jordan Smith +4500

Jackson Suber +4500

Ben James +5000

Sam Stevens +5000

How to Watch the 3M Open

Thursday: 4 p.m.–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 4 p.m.–7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

3M Open Purse

Date: Thursday, July 23–Sunday, July 26

Purse: $8.8 million ($1.584 million to winner)

2025 champion: Kurt Kitayama

3M Open Notable Golfers

Scottie Scheffler: The No.1-ranked golfer in the world will make his tournament debut and is set as the overwhelming betting favorite, with the majority of top PGA Tour golfers taking the week off. Scheffler has been seeking a return to the winner's circle since winning The American Express in January. He added another top five finish at the British Open last week. If he can't win this week when the rest of his top competition is taking the week off, it may be time to push the panic button.

Kurt Kitayama: The 2025 3M Open winner, Kurt Kitayama, returns to defend his title. He has had some solid results since winning in 2025, including finishing T2 at this year's Genesis Invitational and finishing T10 at the PGA Championship.

3M Open Best Bets to Win

With Scheffler being such a big favorite in this tournament, I'm going to only bet on the "winner without Scheffler" market. That way, if our golfer finishes second to Scheffler, our bet will still cash.

Michael Brennan (Winner w/o Scheffler) +5100 via DraftKings

TPC Twin Cities is all about driving distance, which is proven by the list of winners over the years, including Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ, Tony Finau, and Kurt Kitayama last year. That's why all three of my bets will be on golfers who can hit the ball a mile, including Michael Brennan, who is third in the field in driving distance over the past three months.

Brennan has also shown some flashes of great golf, including finishing T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and making four straight cuts ahead of this week, including a T53 finish at the British Open. He could shine this week amongst a weak field.

Aldrich Potgieter (Winner w/o Scheffler) +5300 via DraftKings

Aldrich Potgieter's average driving distance is 330.6 yards, the longest on the PGA and 2.1 yards further per drive than Rory McIlroy. That's why he's an obvious bet at this week's 3M Open. He made the cut at last week's British Open, and he's only a few weeks removed from a T8 finish at the Canadian Open.

His distance off the tee is going to give him a significant advantage on the field this week.

Gordon Sargent (Winner w/o Scheffler) +11000 via DraftKings

Gordon Sargent quietly played to a T2 finish at last week's Corales Puntacana Championship, the opposite-field event during the British Open. That's a great sign for him coming into this week at a course where he can utilize his best weapon: his driving distance. He's worth a shot as a dark horse at 110-1.

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