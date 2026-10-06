2026 Baycurrent Classic Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions Odds for Yokohama Country Club

The PGA Tour heads to Japan this week for the Baycurrent Classic, formerly known as the Zozo Championship.

Despite the tournament taking place on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, there are some big names teeing it up this week, including Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, and the defending champion, Xander Schauffele.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this week's action.

2026 Baycurrent Classic Odds to Win

Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook

Xander Schauffele +1000

Wyndham Clark +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Ryan Gerard +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Min Woo Lee +2200

Doug Ghim +2200

Jacob Bridgeman +2200

Maverick McNealy +2700

Sungjae Im +2700

Michael Thorbjornsen +2700

Adam Scott +2700

Kurt Kitayama +3000

Rickie Fowler +3300

How to Watch Baycurrent Classic

Wednesday: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Thursday: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Baycurrent Classic Purse

Date: Wednesday October 7–Sunday, October 11

Purse: $8 million ($1.44 million to winner)

2025 champion: Xander Schauffele

Baycurrent Classic Notable Golfers

Xander Schauffele: Xander Schauffele enters this week not only as the defending champion, but the betting favorite to win the tournament for the second straight year. He had a down season by his standards, having not winning a tournament the entire year. He posted three top five finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Rocket Classic, but getting a win this week would be a nice finale to his 2026 season.

Collin Morikawa: Collin Morikawa won this event back in 2023 and is looking for his second win of 2026, capturing this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He had a strange middle part of the year, nursing a back injury that kept him out for a month. He found his form near the end of the season, finishing T4 at the BMW Championship.

Baycurrent Classic Best Bets to Win

Hideki Matsuyama +1800 (FanDuel)

Hideki Matsuyama comes into this week's tournament in the best form of the entire field, leading all golfers in total strokes gained and strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months. His ball striking was elite in the final stretch of the regular season, including posting four finishes of top seven or better in his last six starts.

He's a former winner of the event, but this will be just his second time teeing it up at Yokohama Country Club. With that being said, he has historically always played well in his home country, so I look at that as an advantage for him coming into this week.

Jacob Bridgeman +2200 (DraftKings)

Jacob Bridgeman is the best mix of both skill, and recent form having already not only teeing it up in the fall swing, but winning the Biltmore Championship three weeks ago. He is now second in the field this week in total strokes gained, behind only Matsuyama.

With him being listed at 22-1, I think there's some value in backing Bridgeman this week.

Matt Wallace +3400 (DraftKings)

Matt Wallace competed at last year's Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club, posting a top-10 finish. He's coming into this week ranking fourth in the field in strokes gained from tee to green. He was red-hot on the DP World Tour throughout September, posting four-straight top 15 finishes.

He missed the cut at last week's Bank of Utah Championship after an unusually bad putting performance, in which he lost 2.17 strokes per round on the greens. As long as his putting bounces back this week, he has a chance to contend on the weekend.

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