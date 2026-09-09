2026 Irish Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Trump International

The PGA Tour season may be over, but this week's DP World Tour event, the Irish Open, features some of the best golfers in the world. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann, Shane Lowry, and more will tee it up at Trump International this week, one of the rare non-major tournaments where we've seen several LIV golfers tee it up alongside some of the best from the PGA Tour.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this week's marquee DP World Tour event.

2026 Irish Open Odds

Top 15 Odds to Win via FanDuel Sportsbook

Rory McIlroy +600

Jon Rahm +1000

Robert MacIntyre +1800

Tyrrell Hatton +1800

Joaquin Niemann +2000

Matt Wallace +2700

Shane Lowry +2700

Alex Fitzpatrick +3000

Eugenio Chacarra +3000

Nicolai Hojgaard +3300

Harry Hall +3300

Patrick Reed +3300

Rasmus Hojgaard +3300

Jordan Smith +3500

Sacob Skov Olesen +3500

Irish Open Purse

Date: Thursday, September 10–Sunday, September 13

Purse: $6 million ($1.02 million to winner)

2025 champion: Rory McIlroy

Irish Open Notable Golfers

Rory McIlroy: Rory McIlroy is at the point in his career when he can pick and choose which events he plays in, and the Irish Open has become a yearly stop for him. He has won the event twice, including last year, and he also finished as the runner-up in 2024. He's the rightful favorite heading into this week.

Jon Rahm: It's nice to see Jon Rahm teeing it up on the DP World Tour. His most recent (and likely last ever) event with LIV resulted in a solo runner-up finish in Indianapolis last month, but he's still searching for his first non-LIV win since joining the alternate Tour.

Irish Open Best Bets

Matt Wallace +2800 via Caesars

Matt Wallace comes into this event in fantastic form. He finished T5 and T7 in his final two PGA Tour events of the season, and then followed that up with finishes of T15 and T9 in DP World Tour events over the past two weeks. He comes into this tournament third in the field in strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months.

Jordan Smith +3900 via DraftKings

Accuracy off the tee is important at Trump International, so let's take a shot on Jordan Smith, who is the second most accurate golfer in the field over the past three months. Much like Wallace, he's also been in solid form of late, including finishing T14 at the Wyndham Championship last month. If you're looking for a golfer with a great course fit, Smith could be your guy at 39-1.

Oliver Lindell +4400 via DraftKings

Don't sleep on Oliver Lindell this week. The Fin is second in the entire field in total strokes gained over the past three months. He finished T2 at the Danish Golf Championship in August and then followed that up with a T15 finish at the Husqvarna British Masters. His iron play has been some of the best on the DP World Tour throughout the year.

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