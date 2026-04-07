The best golfers in the world have landed in Augusta for the first major golf tournament of the year, the Masters.

I've already given you my top predictions to win the green jacket this week, but I'm going to go one step further. In this article, I'm going to predict the exact winning score, as well as the final score for the top 10 golfers on the odds list.

Masters Score Prediction

All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook

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The Masters winning score: -8

In my props article, I wrote about how I'm betting on the OVER 275.5, but I think the course this week is going to fight back even more than usual this year. Cameron Smith has been on record saying the course is playing especially hard and fast this week, so I think we're going to see the winning score be in the single digits under par. The last time that happened was when Sergio Garcia won it at -9 in 2017.

Scottie Scheffler (+495) score prediction: -5

It would be tough to say that Scottie Scheffler won't be in the mix on the weekend, but I can't see him winning the Masters this week. He has finished T24 and T22 in his last two starts, and now he's coming into this week having not played in almost a month and just going through the birth of his second child. Unless he has figured out what was going wrong with his irons, he won't have the juice to make a push for the green jacket on Sunday

Jon Rahm (+910) score prediction: -7

Jon Rahm is an extremely popular pick this week, but I don't know if I'm ready to bet on him to win it all. He won at LIV Hong Kong this year, but he's been cursed by being close in countless events over the past year and rarely being able to get it over the finish line. Let's also remember he has finished outside the top 10 at the Masters in each of the past two years.

Bryson DeChambeau (+1050) score prediction: +1

Bryson DeChambeau may have been leading at one point on Sunday last year, but his success was from an elite short game. In fact, he lost strokes with his approach play that week, which was the third time in the past four Masters that he's lost strokes with his irons. Unless he has an outlier week with his approach play, I think he's going to struggle more than people expect. He won't be able to ride hot putting and chipping as he did a year ago.

Rory McIlroy (+1175) score prediction: +2

There's an argument to be made that maybe Rory McIlroy will play at a high level with the pressure off his shoulders this season, but I think it'll have the opposite effect. We have seen in years past that when he's not as focused as he can be, he struggles. He withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished T46 at the Players Championship. I think he'll make the cut, but the week's events as champion will catch up with him on the weekend.

Ludvig Åberg (+1650) score prediction: E

I'm not a big Ludvig Åberg guy. Despite strong recent form, I have some concerns around his iron play, including at last week's Valero Texas Open, where he lost strokes to the field with his approach play. He has been a "boom or bust" golfer over the past couple of years and while I'm not going to go as far as to say he's going to miss the cut, I don't envision him being in the mix on Sunday.

Xander Schauffele (+1800) score prediction: -8

In my full betting preview, I wrote about why I'm once again picking Xander Schauffele to win the Masters:

I've bet on Xander Schauffele to win the Masters every year since 2019, and this certainly isn't going to be the year that I'm going to stop. He's peaking at the right time heading into this week, finishing in solo third at the Players Championship and T4 at the Valspar Championship. he gained significant strokes with his approach play in both those games, averaging +2.11 true strokes with his irons at the Players and +1.32 true strokes with his approach game at the Valspar.

He has a strong Masters history, finishing inside the top 10 in three straight years, along with a T2 finish in 2019 and a T3 finish in 2021.

Cameron Young (+2300) score prediction: -2

Cameron Young is coming off a win at the Players Championship, so I expect him to put up a strong showing this week, but I'm not ready to say he's truly going to contend. He has finished inside the top 10 at a major just in the past seven majors. I think he'll sneak inside the top 10 this week, but that'll be his ceiling.

Tommy Fleetwood (+2300) score prediction: -5

I think Schauffele is going to be the eventual winner but I also think this is going to be a vintage Tommy Fleetwood performance. What I mean by that is I think he's going to be leading the field heading into the final round, but his inability to close out events in pressure moments will once again cost him a win. He's my pick to fall apart on Sunday.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+2350) score prediction: E

Matt Fitzpatrick is coming into this week off a win, but his history at the Masters gives me pause when it comes to whether or not he can truly contend. He has finished inside the top 10 just twice, dating back to his first appearance in 2014, and he's never finished better than T7. His putting is what has held him back at times this year, and I think that's going to be the case again this week.

Hideki Matsuyama (+2800) score prediction: Missed Cut

Hideki Matsuyama is in poor form ahead of this week, failing to get inside the top 20 in four straight starts. His driving accuracy has been a real problem of late, and if he's going to be wayward off the tee at Augusta National, he's going to end up watching Saturday and Sunday from home.

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