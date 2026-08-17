2026 MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team (Blue Jays Odds Continue to Climb)

The final day of the 2026 MLB regular season falls on September 27, which means we are quickly approaching the final month of the season, and the playoff race is starting to heat up.

Odds have already shifted quite a bit from where they were even just two weeks ago at the end of the MLB Trade Deadline. One of the teams that has gotten hot has been the Toronto Blue Jays, who have climbed from +1040 to +360 to make the playoffs in less than a month.

Let's take a look at the latest playoff odds in both the National and American League.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

American League Playoff Odds

Rays N/A

Yankees -50000

Red Sox -1300

White Sox -500

Astros -245

Rangers +225

Mariners +235

Tigers +285

Guardians +290

Orioles +310

Blue Jays +360

Twins +490

The top of the American League playoff picture is becoming clearer. The Tampa Bay Rays are -350 to win the AL East, and the White Sox are -270 favorites to win the AL Central. The first two wild card spots have also been virtually locked up by two AL East teams, likely the Yankees and Red Sox.

The AL West is still up for grabs, but the Astros have a slight lead and are the currently odds-in favorite to win the division at -165.

That leaves seven teams in contention for the last playoff spot. A mere 2.5 games separate the team that's currently in that spot, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Seattle Mariners, with five other teams squeezed between them.

The Blue Jays are the biggest mover amongst them. They were +1040 before the trade deadline and, after a recent hot streak, are now up to +360. The Guardians have been the biggest fallers, dropping from -152 before the trade deadline to +290 now.

National League Playoff Odds

Brewers N/A

Braves N/A

Dodgers N/A

Cubs -10000

Phillies -375

Padres -184

Diamondbacks +114

Cardinals +730

Marlins +920

Pirates +2500

Nationals +8000

Reds +8000

Mets +10000

There are effectively two wild card spots that are open in the National League, but if the betting market is any indication, it's a battle between just three teams. The Phillies and Padres currently have a one-game lead over the Diamondbacks for the final two spots, but the odds have the two aforementioned teams as significant favorites to make the postseason.

The Marlins are only three games back from the Phillies and Padres, while the Cardinals are just 3.5 games back, but at +920 and +730 odds, the betting market has little faith that they can make a late push.

That leaves the Diamondbacks as the one team that is still very much alive to leapfrog one of the last two teams battling for a wildcard spot.

I'd hesitate to back the Phillies at that price. Not only do they have only a one-game lead, but they also have the fifth-most difficult remaining schedule in the Majors, while the Diamondbacks and Cardinals rank 18th and 20th in remaining schedule difficulty.

We'll see how the season shakes out in the National League wild card race.

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