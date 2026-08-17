2026 MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team (Blue Jays Odds Continue to Climb)
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The final day of the 2026 MLB regular season falls on September 27, which means we are quickly approaching the final month of the season, and the playoff race is starting to heat up.
Odds have already shifted quite a bit from where they were even just two weeks ago at the end of the MLB Trade Deadline. One of the teams that has gotten hot has been the Toronto Blue Jays, who have climbed from +1040 to +360 to make the playoffs in less than a month.
Let's take a look at the latest playoff odds in both the National and American League.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
American League Playoff Odds
- Rays N/A
- Yankees -50000
- Red Sox -1300
- White Sox -500
- Astros -245
- Rangers +225
- Mariners +235
- Tigers +285
- Guardians +290
- Orioles +310
- Blue Jays +360
- Twins +490
The top of the American League playoff picture is becoming clearer. The Tampa Bay Rays are -350 to win the AL East, and the White Sox are -270 favorites to win the AL Central. The first two wild card spots have also been virtually locked up by two AL East teams, likely the Yankees and Red Sox.
The AL West is still up for grabs, but the Astros have a slight lead and are the currently odds-in favorite to win the division at -165.
That leaves seven teams in contention for the last playoff spot. A mere 2.5 games separate the team that's currently in that spot, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Seattle Mariners, with five other teams squeezed between them.
The Blue Jays are the biggest mover amongst them. They were +1040 before the trade deadline and, after a recent hot streak, are now up to +360. The Guardians have been the biggest fallers, dropping from -152 before the trade deadline to +290 now.
National League Playoff Odds
- Brewers N/A
- Braves N/A
- Dodgers N/A
- Cubs -10000
- Phillies -375
- Padres -184
- Diamondbacks +114
- Cardinals +730
- Marlins +920
- Pirates +2500
- Nationals +8000
- Reds +8000
- Mets +10000
There are effectively two wild card spots that are open in the National League, but if the betting market is any indication, it's a battle between just three teams. The Phillies and Padres currently have a one-game lead over the Diamondbacks for the final two spots, but the odds have the two aforementioned teams as significant favorites to make the postseason.
The Marlins are only three games back from the Phillies and Padres, while the Cardinals are just 3.5 games back, but at +920 and +730 odds, the betting market has little faith that they can make a late push.
That leaves the Diamondbacks as the one team that is still very much alive to leapfrog one of the last two teams battling for a wildcard spot.
I'd hesitate to back the Phillies at that price. Not only do they have only a one-game lead, but they also have the fifth-most difficult remaining schedule in the Majors, while the Diamondbacks and Cardinals rank 18th and 20th in remaining schedule difficulty.
We'll see how the season shakes out in the National League wild card race.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets