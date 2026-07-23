2026 MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team (Red Sox Making a Run; Wild Card Race Heating Up in NL)

We’re officially into the second half of the MLB season, and now is the time to take regular check-ins on playoff odds.

While a handful of teams have their spots more or less locked up, there are going to be a few changes throughout the league between now and October.

Let’s take a look at the 2026 MLB playoff odds for every team a few weeks after the All-Star break.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

2026 American League Playoff Odds

Division Leaders

Tampa Bay Rays: -2500

Chicago White Sox: -180

Texas Rangers: -130

The Rays have built out a 2.5-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East, who are 4.5 games up on a Wild Card spot. These two teams are more or less guaranteed a spot in the postseason barring a second-half collapse. The oddsmakers have the Yankees (+105) and Rays (+110) both at plus odds to win the AL East, with the Red Sox sneaking in there at +900 thanks to their historic winning streak.

The White Sox are in a similar position, although their playoff spot is far from guaranteed. They’re one game up on the Guardians, who are just one game up on a Wild Card spot. Once again, both of these teams are at plus-odds to win the division, with the Tigers at +800.

The Rangers are the only team at .500 in the AL West, and they’re just a half-game up on the Mariners. However, Seattle is two games back of a Wild Card spot. Texas is -130 to make the playoffs but +150 to win the division.

Wild Card Race

New York Yankees: -3000

Cleveland Guardians: -215

Seattle Mariners: -190

Boston Red Sox: -180

Houston Astros: +230

Baltimore Orioles: +270

Minnesota Twins: +330

Detroit Tigers: +350

Toronto Blue Jays: +700

Athletics: +2500

Los Angeles Angels: +3000

Kansas City Royals: +3000

The Yankees, Guardians, and Mariners are all expected to make the playoffs right now, as are the Red Sox, giving the AL East three playoff teams, at least if the oddsmakers are to be believed.

That leaves a small handful of teams looking to upset the apple cart.

The Astros, Orioles, Twins, and Tigers all have around the same odds to make the playoffs, with implied odds between 22.22% and 30.3%.

The Blue Jays are fading fast, and they could soon find themselves in the basement with the Athletics, Angels, and Royals.

2026 National League Playoff Odds

Division Leaders

Los Angeles Dodgers: -20000

Milwaukee Brewers: -20000

Atlanta Braves: -5000

The National League divisions are more or less decided here in late June. The Dodgers are 11.5 games up on the Diamondbacks, and the Brewers are seven games ahead of the Cubs.

The NL East could see some movement, though, as the Braves are only four games ahead of the Phillies, with the Marlins and Nationals over .500 and eight games back.

Wild Card Race

Philadelphia Phillies: -1000

Chicago Cubs: -650

Arizona Diamondbacks: +140

Pittsburgh Pirates: +180

San Diego Padres: +340

St. Louis Cardinals: +370

Miami Marlins: +500

Washington Nationals: +1100

Cincinnati Reds: +1800

San Francisco Giants: +2800

New York Mets: +2800

Colorado Rockies: +5000

The National League could have a fun final few months of the season with only the Phillies and Cubs joining the division leaders with minus-odds to make the playoffs.

The Diamondbacks currently hold the third Wild Card spot, but are only a half-game up on the Cardinals and Pirates. The Marlins and Nationals are just 1.5 games back, with the Padres hanging around at three games back.

Understandably, Arizona and Pittsburgh are a bit ahead of the rest in the odds, with the Padres and Cardinals on their own tier above the NL East squads.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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