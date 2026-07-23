2026 MLB Playoff Odds for Every Team (Red Sox Making a Run; Wild Card Race Heating Up in NL)
We’re officially into the second half of the MLB season, and now is the time to take regular check-ins on playoff odds.
While a handful of teams have their spots more or less locked up, there are going to be a few changes throughout the league between now and October.
Let’s take a look at the 2026 MLB playoff odds for every team a few weeks after the All-Star break.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
2026 American League Playoff Odds
Division Leaders
- Tampa Bay Rays: -2500
- Chicago White Sox: -180
- Texas Rangers: -130
The Rays have built out a 2.5-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East, who are 4.5 games up on a Wild Card spot. These two teams are more or less guaranteed a spot in the postseason barring a second-half collapse. The oddsmakers have the Yankees (+105) and Rays (+110) both at plus odds to win the AL East, with the Red Sox sneaking in there at +900 thanks to their historic winning streak.
The White Sox are in a similar position, although their playoff spot is far from guaranteed. They’re one game up on the Guardians, who are just one game up on a Wild Card spot. Once again, both of these teams are at plus-odds to win the division, with the Tigers at +800.
The Rangers are the only team at .500 in the AL West, and they’re just a half-game up on the Mariners. However, Seattle is two games back of a Wild Card spot. Texas is -130 to make the playoffs but +150 to win the division.
Wild Card Race
- New York Yankees: -3000
- Cleveland Guardians: -215
- Seattle Mariners: -190
- Boston Red Sox: -180
- Houston Astros: +230
- Baltimore Orioles: +270
- Minnesota Twins: +330
- Detroit Tigers: +350
- Toronto Blue Jays: +700
- Athletics: +2500
- Los Angeles Angels: +3000
- Kansas City Royals: +3000
The Yankees, Guardians, and Mariners are all expected to make the playoffs right now, as are the Red Sox, giving the AL East three playoff teams, at least if the oddsmakers are to be believed.
That leaves a small handful of teams looking to upset the apple cart.
The Astros, Orioles, Twins, and Tigers all have around the same odds to make the playoffs, with implied odds between 22.22% and 30.3%.
The Blue Jays are fading fast, and they could soon find themselves in the basement with the Athletics, Angels, and Royals.
2026 National League Playoff Odds
Division Leaders
- Los Angeles Dodgers: -20000
- Milwaukee Brewers: -20000
- Atlanta Braves: -5000
The National League divisions are more or less decided here in late June. The Dodgers are 11.5 games up on the Diamondbacks, and the Brewers are seven games ahead of the Cubs.
The NL East could see some movement, though, as the Braves are only four games ahead of the Phillies, with the Marlins and Nationals over .500 and eight games back.
Wild Card Race
- Philadelphia Phillies: -1000
- Chicago Cubs: -650
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +140
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +180
- San Diego Padres: +340
- St. Louis Cardinals: +370
- Miami Marlins: +500
- Washington Nationals: +1100
- Cincinnati Reds: +1800
- San Francisco Giants: +2800
- New York Mets: +2800
- Colorado Rockies: +5000
The National League could have a fun final few months of the season with only the Phillies and Cubs joining the division leaders with minus-odds to make the playoffs.
The Diamondbacks currently hold the third Wild Card spot, but are only a half-game up on the Cardinals and Pirates. The Marlins and Nationals are just 1.5 games back, with the Padres hanging around at three games back.
Understandably, Arizona and Pittsburgh are a bit ahead of the rest in the odds, with the Padres and Cardinals on their own tier above the NL East squads.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop