2026 NBA Draft Odds: AJ Dybantsa Favored to Go No. 1; Darryn Peterson Second in Odds

The NBA Draft is nearly here.

The 2026 NBA Draft will take place over the course of two days this week in Brooklyn. The first round will be on Tuesday, June 23, with the second round on Wednesday, June 24.

AJ Dybantsa is still the favorite to be the first overall pick on Tuesday night, but there has been some recent intrigue with Darryn Peterson’s odds increasing.

Let’s take a look at the 2026 NBA Draft odds at the best betting sites ,

2026 No. 1 Overall Pick Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

A.J. Dybantsa: -600

Darryn Peterson: +500

Cameron Boozer: +4000

Caleb Wilson: +15000

Darius Acuff: +30000

A.J. Dybantsa is back to being a bigger favorite to be selected by the Washington Wizards with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Dybantsa’s odds got as low as -370 last week, but he’s back up to -600. Those -370 odds still implied a 78.72% chance of being picked first, and these -600 odds imply an 85.71% chance.

It would be pretty surprising if the Wizards select anyone, but Dybantsa with the first overall pick, but Darryn Peterson is hanging out there in the wings.

Peterson was the preseason favorite to be the first overall pick, but his cramping and injury issues led to some questions about his NBA readiness. Depending on where he lands, Peterson could turn it on once he reaches the big stage.

Dybantsa had a great season at BYU. He led the country with 25.5 points per game on 51% shooting, which was 103rd in the nation. The 6-foot-9 forward also added 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

Peterson was limited to 24 games at Kansas, putting up 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per contest. He totalled 49 points in the Jayhawks' two games in the NCAA Tournament.

These are the clear top two players in this year’s draft class, although Cameron Boozer’s NBA potential shouldn’t be overlooked.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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