2026 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Odds Ahead of Final Four (Brayden Burries Leads Arizona)

The Final Four is officially set, which means it's time to look at the odds to win the Most Outstanding Player. In case you didn't know, this award is given to the best player of the Final Four, so don't take performances in the first rounds into consideration before placing your bet.

With that being said, the award has been given to a player on the winning team every year since Akeem Olajuwon won it in a losing effort with Houston in 1983. So, you're going to want to bet on players who are on the team you think will win it all.

Let's take a look at the top names on the odds list.

NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan) +200

Brayden Burries (Arizona) +370

Jaden Bradley (Arizona) +550

Keaton Wagler (Illinois) +700

Tarris Reed (UConn) +1000

Koa Peat (Arizona) +1300

Alex Karaban (UConn) +1500

David Mirkovic (Illinois) +1800

Braylon Mullins (UConn) +2200

Aday Mara (Michigan) +2500

Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan) +3000

Silas Demary Jr. (UConn) +3000

Kylan Boswell (Illinois) +3500

Andrej Stojakovic (Illinois) +4500

Solo Ball (UConn) +5000

Yaxel Lendeborg is the betting favorite to be named the Most Outstanding Player at +200, an implied probability of 33.33%. It makes plenty of sense for him to be the favorite heading into the Final Four. Not only is Michigan the betting favorite to win the National Championship, but Lendeborg is the clear best player on the team, leaving no other likely option to win the award ahead of him, barring an injury. Aday Mara is the next closest Michigan player at +2500.

The real value lies in the players on the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats are a clear second on the odds list to win the National Championship, but there are three realistic players to win the award between Brayden Burries, Jaden Bradley, and Koa Peat.

In my opinion, Peat is a great bet at +1300. He's been on fire lately, scoring 20+ points in two straight games, and he's been a force on the boards. For Arizona to get past Michigan, Peat is going to have to bring his best stuff, which could lead to his name being floated for the award ahead of the National Championship.

Keaton Wagler (+700) leads all Illinois players, and Tarris Reed (+1000) is the top name on the odds list for the UConn Huskies.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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