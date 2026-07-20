2026 NFL Division Odds for Every Team Ahead of Training Camp (Bills and Ravens Are Only Odds-On Favorites)

NFL training camps across the league have begun, and Week 1 of the 2026-27 season will be here before we know it. That means it's time to look ahead to the betting market, including odds to win each division.

Normally, there are at least a few teams that are huge favorites to win their division. This year, there are just two teams with odds barely above 50% to win their division: the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

Let's take a look at the odds for each division.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

AFC East Odds

Bills -125 (55.56% implied probability)

Patriots +120

Jets +1900

Dolphins +4000

Despite winning the division by two games last season, the New England Patriots are second on the odds list to repeat as champions behind the Bills. Remember, the Patriots had a historically easy schedule last season, and now they have to face a tough first-place schedule. That's a big reason why they're listed at +120 favorites to win the AFC East.

AFC North Odds

Ravens -115 (53.49% implied probability)

Bengals +194

Steelers +510

Browns +2100

Last season was a baffling year for the AFC North with both the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals failing to win the division, opening the door for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The betting market doesn't expect them to repeat, setting them at +510. The Ravens are one of the two teams with better than a 50% chance to win their division at -115. If the Bengals can improve on defense and if Joe Burrow can stay healthy, Cincinnati has a chance to contend with Baltimore.

AFC West Odds

Chiefs +160 (38.46% implied probability)

Chargers +190

Broncos +225

Raiders +2000

The Chiefs' streak of nine-straight divisional titles came to an end last year. Everything that could have gone wrong for the Chiefs went wrong, including losing Patrick Mahomes to injury. The betting market believes they'll reclaim the title this season, but it's far from a sure thing at +160. The Chargers and Broncos are right behind them.

AFC South Odds

Texans +110 (47.62% implied probability)

Jaguars +245

Colts +380

Titans +800

The Houston Texans are back to being the betting favorites to win the division, despite the Jaguars going 13-4 and capturing the AFC South title last season. The Colts will be an interesting team to watch this year. They were one of the hottest teams in the NFL last year, but then lost seven straight games to close out the season at 8-9. The Titans will likely be a non-factor.

NFC East Odds

Eagles +115 (46.51% implied probability)

Cowboys +235

Commanders +460

Giants +600

The Philadelphia Eagles finally snapped the streak of no back-to-back NFC East winners last year, winning their second-straight divisional title. While the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders both have high-ceiling rosters, they could also bottom out. We'll see how Philadelphia fares in its first season without A.J. Brown at wide receiver.

NFC North Odds

Lions +180 (35.71% implied probability)

Packers +215

Bears +305

Vikings +510

All four teams in the NFC North had a winning record last year. The Lions missed the playoffs at 9-8, which stung in the moment, but the good news is Detroit gets to play a fourth-place schedule and will enter this season with the easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponents' projected win totals. Last year's champions, the Chicago Bears, are third on the odds list to repeat at +305.

NFC West Odds

Rams +100 (50% implied probability)

Seahawks +205

49ers +305

Cardinals +10000

The NFC West is the most top-heavy division in the NFL this year. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions are second on the odds list at +205. The Rams are the Super Bowl favorites and the NFC West favorites heading into this season, but we also can't discount the San Francisco 49ers, who have the easiest schedule of the bunch.

NFC South Odds

Buccaneers +164 (37.88% implied probability)

Saints +265

Panthers +310

Falcons +425

The NFC South is truly wide open. We have never seen a division where the shortest odds to win and the longest odds to win are this close. The Carolina Panthers are the defending champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the best quarterback, the New Orleans Saints have a young team that ended last year's season hot, and the Atlanta Falcons have top-heavy talent like Bijan Robinson and Drake London. That all makes for an exciting race this season.

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