2026 NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow Takes Top Spot From Josh Allen After Monday Night Football in Week 9

The 2026 NFL regular season is halfway done, and there is a new favorite to win the MVP for the first time in several weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+210) has jumped ahead of Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen (+240) after Week 9, even though both players led their teams to win. Burrow has 23 passing scores and three rushing scores in 2026, combining for 17 touchdowns over his last four games to take Cincy from 2-2 to 6-2 and in the mix to win the AFC North.

The Bengals (6-2) have a huge Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers that would put them into first place in the AFC North with a win, and that matchup will be a standalone game on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Allen had a pretty pedestrian performance from a statistical perspective in Week 9, throwing for 234 yards, one score and one pick against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense. The one-time league MVP hasn’t put up the passing numbers that Burrow has, throwing for just 12 scores and six picks. However, Allen does have nine rushing touchdowns, which has helped keep him afloat in the MVP race.

The MVP is far from a two-man race in the 2026 season, as Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love are all inside 10/1 to win the award. Love shot up the odds board after a win over the New England Patriots in Week 9, going from +2500 to +650 to win MVP.

Here’s a look at where things stand in the MVP race ahead of Week 10, where all five of the top candidates will be in action.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Joe Burrow: +210

Josh Allen: +240

Brock Purdy: +425

Jordan Love: +650

Trevor Lawrence: +900

Caleb Williams: +1600

Patrick Mahomes: +3000

Jared Goff: +4500

Drake Maye: +4500

Jahmyr Gibbs: +5500

Kenneth Walker III: +6500

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +7500

CJ Stroud: +8000

No other player has shorter than +10000 odds to win MVP this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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