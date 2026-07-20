2026 NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team Ahead of Training Camp (Rams, Ravens, and Bills Have Best Postseason Odds)
The first NFL Sunday of the season is less than eight weeks away! That means it's time to start diving into the NFL and lock in a few bets for the upcoming campaign.
DraftKings Sportsbook has released plenty of futures odds for this season, which is not only good for us bettors, but it also gives us an idea of how our favorite teams are projected to perform this season. One of the bets available is the odds to make the playoffs.
Let's take a look at the odds to make both the NFC and AFC postseason.
Odds to Make NFC Playoffs
- Rams -460
- Seahawks -225
- Eagles -186
- Lions -180
- Packers -150
- 49ers -146
- Bears -108
- Cowboys +105
- Buccaneers +118
- Vikings +154
- Saints +184
- Commanders +215
- Panthers +220
- Giants +255
- Falcons +310
- Cardinals +2000
The Rams and Seahawks have the best odds to make the NFC Playoffs, despite coming from the same division. If we were to use the odds to set the playoff picture, it would be the Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Lions, Packers, 49ers, and Buccaneers that would represent the seven NFC playoff teams.
15 of the 16 teams have a realistic shot of making the postseason in the NFC. The Falcons have the second-longest odds at +310, and then there's a massive dropoff before the Arizona Cardinals at +2000. Not only do the Cardinals have arguably the worst roster in the league, but they also play in the toughest division alongside the Rams, Seahawks, and 49ers. If they somehow make the playoffs, it'd be one of the most unlikeliest outcomes in NFL Playoff history.
Odds to Make AFC Playoffs
- Ravens -390
- Bills -320
- Patriots -225
- Chiefs -205
- Bengals -186
- Texans -180
- Chargers -168
- Broncos -140
- Jaguars +110
- Steelers +140
- Colts +170
- Titans +340
- Browns +570
- Raiders +600
- Jets +690
- Dolphins +1400
The Baltimore Ravens, despite missing the playoffs last year, have the best odds to make the playoffs this season at -390, an implied probability of 79.59%. The Bills, Patriots, and Chiefs all have odds of -205 or shorter to make the postseason. The playoff race in the AFC is less wide open than the NFC, with only 11 teams having a realistic chance of making it. The Titans, Browns, Raiders, Jets, and Dolphins all have odds longer than the Falcons, who have the second-longest odds in the NFC.
The Dolphins have the longest odds of all AFC teams at +1400.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets