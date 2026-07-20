2026 NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team Ahead of Training Camp (Rams, Ravens, and Bills Have Best Postseason Odds)

The first NFL Sunday of the season is less than eight weeks away! That means it's time to start diving into the NFL and lock in a few bets for the upcoming campaign.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released plenty of futures odds for this season, which is not only good for us bettors, but it also gives us an idea of how our favorite teams are projected to perform this season. One of the bets available is the odds to make the playoffs.

Let's take a look at the odds to make both the NFC and AFC postseason.

Odds to Make NFC Playoffs

Rams -460

Seahawks -225

Eagles -186

Lions -180

Packers -150

49ers -146

Bears -108

Cowboys +105

Buccaneers +118

Vikings +154

Saints +184

Commanders +215

Panthers +220

Giants +255

Falcons +310

Cardinals +2000

The Rams and Seahawks have the best odds to make the NFC Playoffs, despite coming from the same division. If we were to use the odds to set the playoff picture, it would be the Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Lions, Packers, 49ers, and Buccaneers that would represent the seven NFC playoff teams.

15 of the 16 teams have a realistic shot of making the postseason in the NFC. The Falcons have the second-longest odds at +310, and then there's a massive dropoff before the Arizona Cardinals at +2000. Not only do the Cardinals have arguably the worst roster in the league, but they also play in the toughest division alongside the Rams, Seahawks, and 49ers. If they somehow make the playoffs, it'd be one of the most unlikeliest outcomes in NFL Playoff history.

Odds to Make AFC Playoffs

Ravens -390

Bills -320

Patriots -225

Chiefs -205

Bengals -186

Texans -180

Chargers -168

Broncos -140

Jaguars +110

Steelers +140

Colts +170

Titans +340

Browns +570

Raiders +600

Jets +690

Dolphins +1400

The Baltimore Ravens, despite missing the playoffs last year, have the best odds to make the playoffs this season at -390, an implied probability of 79.59%. The Bills, Patriots, and Chiefs all have odds of -205 or shorter to make the postseason. The playoff race in the AFC is less wide open than the NFC, with only 11 teams having a realistic chance of making it. The Titans, Browns, Raiders, Jets, and Dolphins all have odds longer than the Falcons, who have the second-longest odds in the NFC.

The Dolphins have the longest odds of all AFC teams at +1400.

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