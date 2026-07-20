2026 NFL Win Total Projections for Every Team Ahead of Training Camp (Rams and Ravens Have Highest Win Totals)

The NFL season is going to be here before you know it. Training camps have officially begun across the league, which means rosters are largely set, and the offseason is behind us. With that being the case, sportsbooks across the country have now set betting markets for all NFL futures.

One of the betting markets that's available to bet on is the projected win total. These bets are not only good to bet on, but even if you're not a bettor, they're a great way to know how the market thinks your team is going to perform this season.

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams are the only two teams this season with a projected win total set at 11.5. A plethora of teams have their win total set at 10.5, including the Bills, Bengals, Lions, Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks, and Eagles.

The lowest win total on the board belongs to the Arizona Cardinals, with a win total of just 3.5 wins.

You'll find the projected win total for all 32 teams below.

2026 NFL Win Totals Ahead of Training Camp

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals Win Total

OVER 3.5 (-130)

UNDER 3.5 (+110)

Atlanta Falcons Win Total

OVER 6.5 (-136)

UNDER 6.5 (+105)

Baltimore Ravens Win Total

OVER 11.5 (+115)

UNDER 11.5 (-140)

Buffalo Bills Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-120)

UNDER 10.5 (+100)

Carolina Panthers Win Total

OVER 7.5 (+110)

UNDER 7.5 (-130)

Chicago Bears Win Total

OVER 9.5 (+100)

UNDER 9.5 (-120)

Cincinnati Bengals Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+115)

UNDER 10.5 (-140)

Cleveland Browns Win Total

OVER 5.5 (-130)

UNDER 5.5 (+110)

Dallas Cowboys Win Total

OVER 9.5 (+115)

UNDER 9.5 (-135)

Denver Broncos Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-110)

UNDER 9.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-110)

UNDER 10.5 (-112)

Green Bay Packers Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-140)

UNDER 9.5 (+115)

Houston Texans Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-125)

UNDER 9.5 (+105)

Indianapolis Colts Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-140)

UNDER 7.5 (+115)

Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total

OVER 8.5 (-125)

UNDER 8.5 (+105)

Kansas City Chiefs Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+115)

UNDER 10.5 (-140)

Las Vegas Raiders Win Total

OVER 5.5 (-146)

UNDER 5.5 (+120)

Los Angeles Chargers Win Total

OVER 9.5 (-140)

UNDER 9.5 (+115)

Los Angeles Rams Win Total

OVER 11.5 (-125)

UNDER 11.5 (+105)

Miami Dolphins Win Total

OVER 4.5 (+122)

UNDER 4.5 (-146)

Minnesota Vikings Win Total

OVER 8.5 (-110)

UNDER 8.5 (-110)

New England Patriots Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+115)

UNDER 10.5 (-140)

New Orleans Saints Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-120)

UNDER 7.5 (+100)

New York Giants Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-110)

UNDER 7.5 (-110)

New York Jets Win Total

OVER 5.5 (-120)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

Philadelphia Eagles Win Total

OVER 10.5 (+115)

UNDER 10.5 (-148)

Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total

OVER 8.5 (+100)

UNDER 8.5 (-120)

San Francisco 49ers Win Total

OVER 9.5 Wins (-146)

UNDER 9.5 (+120)

Seattle Seahawks Win Total

OVER 10.5 (-115)

UNDER 10.5 (-105)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Total

OVER 8.5 (+105)

UNDER 8.5 (-125)

Tennessee Titans Win Total

OVER 6.5 (-105)

UNDER 6.5 (-115)

Washington Commanders Win Total

OVER 7.5 (-125)

UNDER 7.5 (+105)

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