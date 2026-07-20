2026 NFL Win Total Projections for Every Team Ahead of Training Camp (Rams and Ravens Have Highest Win Totals)
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The NFL season is going to be here before you know it. Training camps have officially begun across the league, which means rosters are largely set, and the offseason is behind us. With that being the case, sportsbooks across the country have now set betting markets for all NFL futures.
One of the betting markets that's available to bet on is the projected win total. These bets are not only good to bet on, but even if you're not a bettor, they're a great way to know how the market thinks your team is going to perform this season.
The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams are the only two teams this season with a projected win total set at 11.5. A plethora of teams have their win total set at 10.5, including the Bills, Bengals, Lions, Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks, and Eagles.
The lowest win total on the board belongs to the Arizona Cardinals, with a win total of just 3.5 wins.
You'll find the projected win total for all 32 teams below.
2026 NFL Win Totals Ahead of Training Camp
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Arizona Cardinals Win Total
- OVER 3.5 (-130)
- UNDER 3.5 (+110)
Atlanta Falcons Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-136)
- UNDER 6.5 (+105)
Baltimore Ravens Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (+115)
- UNDER 11.5 (-140)
Buffalo Bills Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-120)
- UNDER 10.5 (+100)
Carolina Panthers Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-130)
Chicago Bears Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+100)
- UNDER 9.5 (-120)
Cincinnati Bengals Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-140)
Cleveland Browns Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-130)
- UNDER 5.5 (+110)
Dallas Cowboys Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+115)
- UNDER 9.5 (-135)
Denver Broncos Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-110)
- UNDER 9.5 (-110)
Detroit Lions Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-110)
- UNDER 10.5 (-112)
Green Bay Packers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-140)
- UNDER 9.5 (+115)
Houston Texans Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-125)
- UNDER 9.5 (+105)
Indianapolis Colts Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-140)
- UNDER 7.5 (+115)
Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (-125)
- UNDER 8.5 (+105)
Kansas City Chiefs Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-140)
Las Vegas Raiders Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-146)
- UNDER 5.5 (+120)
Los Angeles Chargers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-140)
- UNDER 9.5 (+115)
Los Angeles Rams Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (-125)
- UNDER 11.5 (+105)
Miami Dolphins Win Total
- OVER 4.5 (+122)
- UNDER 4.5 (-146)
Minnesota Vikings Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (-110)
- UNDER 8.5 (-110)
New England Patriots Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-140)
New Orleans Saints Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-120)
- UNDER 7.5 (+100)
New York Giants Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
New York Jets Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-120)
- UNDER 5.5 (+100)
Philadelphia Eagles Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-148)
Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+100)
- UNDER 8.5 (-120)
San Francisco 49ers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 Wins (-146)
- UNDER 9.5 (+120)
Seattle Seahawks Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-115)
- UNDER 10.5 (-105)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+105)
- UNDER 8.5 (-125)
Tennessee Titans Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-105)
- UNDER 6.5 (-115)
Washington Commanders Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-125)
- UNDER 7.5 (+105)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets