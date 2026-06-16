There are several ways to bet on the 2026 U.S. Open. You can find my best bets to win the tournament in my betting preview, but in this article, we're going to take a look at the cut line.

156 golfers will be teeing it up this weekend, but only 60 players (plus ties) will make it to the weekend. With that in mind, let's take a look at the cut line history at the U.S. Open, my prediction for what it'll be this year, and then my best bet to both make and miss the cut.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

U.S. Open Cut Line History

Year Course Cut Line 2025 Oakmont +7 2024 Pinehurst +5 2023 Los Angeles Country Club +2 2022 The Country Club +3 2021 Torrey Pines +4 2020 Winged Foot +6 2019 Pebble Beach +2 2018 Shinnecock +8 2017 Erin Hills +1 2016 Oakmont +6

The last time the U.S. Open was hosted at Shinnecock, the cut line was 8 over.

U.S. Open cut line prediction

We all know by now that Shinnecock is going to play easier than it did in 2018. The USGA doesn't want to be accused of "losing the course" again, and they've already widened the fairways to help combat that. That leads me to believe we won't see the +8 cut line that we saw in 2018, but this course is still difficult enough to cause plenty of issues for golfers who don't have their best stuff. I'm going to predict the cut line will be one shot lower at 7 over.

Cut Line Prediction: +7

U.S. Open Best Bet to Make the Cut

Taking advantage of birdie opportunities and scrambling for par is going to be the name of the game for any golfer who wants to contend this weekend, but the latter of the two will be enough for anyone to make the cut. That's why I'm betting on Andrew Putnam to advance to the weekend at -126. He's one of the best scramblers in the world, ranking third on the PGA Tour in scrambling percentage at 68.14%, behind only Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler. His ability to save par should be enough to carry him past the 60-man cut.

Pick: Andrew Putnam -126

U.S. Open Best Bet to Miss the Cut

I successfully bet on Bryson DeChambeau to miss the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship, so of course I'm going to bet him to miss the cut again this week. Shinnecock demands artistry with irons and creativity with wedges. I don't think DeChambeau has either, and his recent history at majors proves he isn't at the top of his game. If he wants to be able to contend at top-tier courses moving forward, he'll have to put his YouTube channel on the back burner.

Pick: Bryson DeChambeau +140

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