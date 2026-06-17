It's time for the 2026 U.S. Open, and with this week being the toughest test in golf, getting a hole in one is going to be a massive momentum swing for any golfer who can manage to do it.

Let's take a look at the history of holes in one at the U.S. Open throughout the years, and then we'll dive into the odds of one taking place in this year's event.

U.S. Open Hole in One history

There have been 54 holes in one at the U.S. Open:

Victor Perez, Oakmont - 2025

Francesco Molinari, Pinehurst No. 2 - 2024

Sepp Straka, Pinehurst No. 2 - 2024

Matt Fitzpatrick, The Los Angeles C.C. - 2023

Sam Burns, The Los Angeles C.C. - 2023

Matthieu Pavon, The Los Angeles C.C. - 2023

Cameron Young, The Country Club - 2022

WIll Zalatoris, Winged Foot G.C. - 2020

Patrick Reed, Winged Foot G.C. - 2020

Rory Sabbatini, Pebble Beach - 2019

Zach Johnson, Pinehurst No. 2 - 2014

Shawn Stefani, Merion G.C. - 2013

John Peterson, The Olympic Club - 2012

Thongchai Jaidee, Pebble Beach - 2010

Peter Hedblom, Winged Foot G.C. - 2006

Peter Jacobsen, Pinehurst No. 2 - 2005

Spencer Levin, Shinnecock Hills G.C. - 2004

Scott Hoch, Bethpage Black - 2002

Andy Miller, Bethpage Black - 2002

Shigeki Maruyama, Bethpage Black - 2002

Olin Browne, Southern Hills C.C. - 2001

Phil Mickelson, Southern Hills C.C. - 2001

Todd Fischer, Pebble Beach - 2000

Chris Perry, The Olympic Club - 1998

Gary Hallberg, Shinnecock Hills G.C. - 1995

Sandy Lyle, Baltusrol G.C. - 1993

Mike Hulbert, Baltusrol G.C. - 1993

Fuzzy Zoeller, Hazeltine National G.C. - 1991

John Inman, Hazeltine National G.C. - 1991

Jay Don Blake, Medinah C.C. - 1990

Nick Price, Oak Hill C.C. - 1989

Jerry Pate, Oak Hill C.C. - 1989

Mark Wiebe, Oak Hill C.C. - 1989

Doug Weaver, Oak Hill C.C. - 1989

Ben Crenshaw, Oakland Hills C.C. - 1985

Mark McCumber, Winged Foot G.C. - 1984

Scott Simpson, Oakmont C.C. - 1983

Tom Wieskopf, Pebble Beach - 1982

Bill Brodell, Pebble Beach - 1982

Johnny Miller, Pebble Beach - 1982

Tom Watson, Baltusrol G.V. - 1980

Gary Player, Inverness Club - 1979

Tom Weiskopf, Cherry Hills C.C. - 1978

Bobby Wadkins, Cherry Hills C.C. - 1978

Pat Fitzsimmons, Medinah C.C. - 1975

Bobby Mitchell, Pebble Beach - 1972

Jerry McGee, Pebble Beach - 1972

Billy Kuntz, Oak Hill C.C. - 1956

Johnny Weitzel, Baltusrol G.C. - 1954

Dick Chapman, Baltusrol G.C. - 1954

Zell Eaton, Baltusrol G.C. - 1936

Leo Diegel, Inverness - 1931

Eddie Towns, Glencoe - 1922

Jack Hobens, Philadelphia Cricket Club - 1907

Shinnecock has hosted the U.S. Open five times, and there have been two holes in one. One was recorded by Gary Hallberg in 1995, and one was recorded by Spencer Levin in 2004.

U.S. Open Hole in One Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Yes +110

No -138

With odds of +110, there's an implied probability of 47.62% that a golfer will record a hole in one this week.

U.S. Open Hole in One Prediction

In my Best U.S. Open Prop Bets article, I broke down why I'm betting that there won't be a hole in one this week:

I think this is one of the best bets on the board this week. Shinnecock is one of the most difficult courses on the U.S. Open rotation, and the Par 3s at this event aren't any different. In the four most recent U.S. Opens hosted at this course, there have been only two holes in one, and neither of them took place in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Hole No. 2 is 252 yards long, so we can disregard that one as a possibility for an ace. Hole No. 7 is probably the best chance for a hole in one, but even with that being said, the dangers on both sides of the green are going to leave golfers having to aim for the safe side of the green instead of going pin-hunting. Hole No. 11 is the shortest, at 157 yards, but it's also the most dangerous. Finally, there's the 176-yard 17th hole, which is home to one of the two hole in ones so far. Wind and sun are going to play a role at this hole, once again leading to players likely trying to play it as safely as possible.

The "no" side of this bet should be much shorter than -138.

Pick: NO Hole in One -138 via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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