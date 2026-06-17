2026 U.S. Open Hole in One Odds (Will Anyone Record an Ace at Shinnecock?)
It's time for the 2026 U.S. Open, and with this week being the toughest test in golf, getting a hole in one is going to be a massive momentum swing for any golfer who can manage to do it.
Let's take a look at the history of holes in one at the U.S. Open throughout the years, and then we'll dive into the odds of one taking place in this year's event.
U.S. Open Hole in One history
There have been 54 holes in one at the U.S. Open:
- Victor Perez, Oakmont - 2025
- Francesco Molinari, Pinehurst No. 2 - 2024
- Sepp Straka, Pinehurst No. 2 - 2024
- Matt Fitzpatrick, The Los Angeles C.C. - 2023
- Sam Burns, The Los Angeles C.C. - 2023
- Matthieu Pavon, The Los Angeles C.C. - 2023
- Cameron Young, The Country Club - 2022
- WIll Zalatoris, Winged Foot G.C. - 2020
- Patrick Reed, Winged Foot G.C. - 2020
- Rory Sabbatini, Pebble Beach - 2019
- Zach Johnson, Pinehurst No. 2 - 2014
- Shawn Stefani, Merion G.C. - 2013
- John Peterson, The Olympic Club - 2012
- Thongchai Jaidee, Pebble Beach - 2010
- Peter Hedblom, Winged Foot G.C. - 2006
- Peter Jacobsen, Pinehurst No. 2 - 2005
- Spencer Levin, Shinnecock Hills G.C. - 2004
- Scott Hoch, Bethpage Black - 2002
- Andy Miller, Bethpage Black - 2002
- Shigeki Maruyama, Bethpage Black - 2002
- Olin Browne, Southern Hills C.C. - 2001
- Phil Mickelson, Southern Hills C.C. - 2001
- Todd Fischer, Pebble Beach - 2000
- Chris Perry, The Olympic Club - 1998
- Gary Hallberg, Shinnecock Hills G.C. - 1995
- Sandy Lyle, Baltusrol G.C. - 1993
- Mike Hulbert, Baltusrol G.C. - 1993
- Fuzzy Zoeller, Hazeltine National G.C. - 1991
- John Inman, Hazeltine National G.C. - 1991
- Jay Don Blake, Medinah C.C. - 1990
- Nick Price, Oak Hill C.C. - 1989
- Jerry Pate, Oak Hill C.C. - 1989
- Mark Wiebe, Oak Hill C.C. - 1989
- Doug Weaver, Oak Hill C.C. - 1989
- Ben Crenshaw, Oakland Hills C.C. - 1985
- Mark McCumber, Winged Foot G.C. - 1984
- Scott Simpson, Oakmont C.C. - 1983
- Tom Wieskopf, Pebble Beach - 1982
- Bill Brodell, Pebble Beach - 1982
- Johnny Miller, Pebble Beach - 1982
- Tom Watson, Baltusrol G.V. - 1980
- Gary Player, Inverness Club - 1979
- Tom Weiskopf, Cherry Hills C.C. - 1978
- Bobby Wadkins, Cherry Hills C.C. - 1978
- Pat Fitzsimmons, Medinah C.C. - 1975
- Bobby Mitchell, Pebble Beach - 1972
- Jerry McGee, Pebble Beach - 1972
- Billy Kuntz, Oak Hill C.C. - 1956
- Johnny Weitzel, Baltusrol G.C. - 1954
- Dick Chapman, Baltusrol G.C. - 1954
- Zell Eaton, Baltusrol G.C. - 1936
- Leo Diegel, Inverness - 1931
- Eddie Towns, Glencoe - 1922
- Jack Hobens, Philadelphia Cricket Club - 1907
Shinnecock has hosted the U.S. Open five times, and there have been two holes in one. One was recorded by Gary Hallberg in 1995, and one was recorded by Spencer Levin in 2004.
U.S. Open Hole in One Odds
- Yes +110
- No -138
With odds of +110, there's an implied probability of 47.62% that a golfer will record a hole in one this week.
U.S. Open Hole in One Prediction
In my Best U.S. Open Prop Bets article, I broke down why I'm betting that there won't be a hole in one this week:
I think this is one of the best bets on the board this week. Shinnecock is one of the most difficult courses on the U.S. Open rotation, and the Par 3s at this event aren't any different. In the four most recent U.S. Opens hosted at this course, there have been only two holes in one, and neither of them took place in the 2018 edition of the tournament.
Hole No. 2 is 252 yards long, so we can disregard that one as a possibility for an ace. Hole No. 7 is probably the best chance for a hole in one, but even with that being said, the dangers on both sides of the green are going to leave golfers having to aim for the safe side of the green instead of going pin-hunting. Hole No. 11 is the shortest, at 157 yards, but it's also the most dangerous. Finally, there's the 176-yard 17th hole, which is home to one of the two hole in ones so far. Wind and sun are going to play a role at this hole, once again leading to players likely trying to play it as safely as possible.
The "no" side of this bet should be much shorter than -138.
Pick: NO Hole in One -138 via FanDuel
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $350 in bonus bets if you bet $5 for seven days. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets