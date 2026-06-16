The toughest test in golf is set for this week when the best golfers in the world tee it up at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club for the 2026 U.S. Open.

Shinnecock is the home of the last men's major championship to be won by a golfer with a final score over par when Brooks Koepka did it in 2018. The U.S. Open returns to the course for the first time since then, but does that mean we'll see chaos again this week?

You can find my best bets to win in my full betting preview. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets for those who want to add a few additional wagers to their portfolio.

2026 U.S. Prop Bets

Hole in One: No (-138) via FanDuel

Course Record to be Broken: Yes (+1200) via DraftKings

First Time Major Winner: No (-142) via DraftKings

Hole in One: No (-138)

I think this is one of the best bets on the board this week. Shinnecock is one of the most difficult courses on the U.S. Open rotation, and the Par 3s at this event aren't any different. In the four most recent U.S. Opens hosted at this course, there have been only two holes in one, and neither of them took place in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Hole No. 2 is 252 yards long, so we can disregard that one as a possibility for an ace. Hole No. 7 is probably the best chance for a hole in one, but even with that being said, the dangers on both sides of the green are going to leave golfers having to aim for the safe side of the green instead of going pin-hunting. Hole No. 11 is the shortest, at 157 yards, but it's also the most dangerous. Finally, there's the 176-yard 17th hole, which is home to one of the two hole in ones so far. Wind and sun are going to play a role at this hole, once again leading to players likely trying to play it as safely as possible.

The "no" side of this bet should be much shorter than -138.

Course Record to be Broken: Yes (+1200)

The 2018 U.S. Open winner at Shinnecock, Brooks Koepka, finished with a score of 1-over par, but people forget that Tommy Fleetwood set the course record on Sunday at 7-under par. This year, the USGA will be setting up the course more easily than it did in 2018, with fears of being accused of "losing the course." It has already been confirmed that they've widened the fairways in preparation for exactly that. If it's going to play easier than 2018, then why can't the course record be broken again?

First Time Major Winner: No (-142)

The last four times the U.S. Open was hosted at Shinnecock, the winner was someone who already had at least one major championship on their resume. It makes sense when you consider how difficult this course will play. Golfers who aren't considered one of the few elite names in the sport aren't going to have the skill to hang around the top of the leaderboard for all four rounds.

It's also worth noting that the top four golfers on the odds list at FanDuel are all past major winners: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Xander Schauffele. Matt Fitzpatrick, Bryson DeChambeau are also in the top 10 on the odds list while already having a major victory.

I love this bet at -142.

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $350 in bonus bets if you bet $5 for seven days . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!