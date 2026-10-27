2026 WNBA Finals Odds: Valkyries' Game 5 Win Shifts Them to Massive Favorites Over Dream

The Golden State Valkyries are just one win away from winning the WNBA Finals in just their second season in the league.

An expansion franchise beginning in the 2025 season, the Valkyries earned the No. 2 seed in the W this season and have a 3-2 series lead over the Atlanta Dream after a dominant defensive performance on Monday night.

Four Golden State players scored in double figures in the 64-55 win, giving the Valkyries a chance to wrap up the series on Thursday afternoon in Atlanta in Game 6. Oddsmakers currently have Golden State set as a -260 favorite, which translates to an implied probability of 72.22 percent that Gabby Williams and Co. will take home the title.

2026 WNBA Finals Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden State Valkyries: -260

Atlanta Dream: +215

Atlanta was favored to win this series after taking Games 2 and 3, but the Valkyries – the No. 1 defense in the WNBA – have rallied to allow under 70 points in back-to-back games to re-take control of this series.

Despite that, oddsmakers have set Golden State as a two-possession underdog in Game 6, a sign that they’re expecting a Game 7 on Saturday.

Valkyries vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total for WNBA Finals Game 6

Spread

Valkyries +4.5 (-115)

Dream -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Valkyries: +145

Dream: -175

Total

147.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Based on these odds (Atlanta -175 on the moneyline), there is an implied probability of over 63 percent that the Dream are able to force a Game 7. However, Golden State has been elite against the spread as a road underdog, going 8-4 this season. So, there’s a good chance we see yet another close game, especially with how much these teams have struggled on offense.

Atlanta had not lost a game in the playoffs until the WNBA Finals, sweeping both the Washington Mystics and New York Liberty in the first two rounds. Angel Reese (2-for-8 in Game 5) and Allisha Gray (4-for-12 in Game 5) need to get back on track if the Dream want to force a Game 7 and have a chance to win this series.

Both of these teams finished in the top four in the league in defensive rating and net rating in the regular season, so bettors should expect another defensive battle on Thursday. Four of the five games in this series so far have gone UNDER the total.

Based on these series odds, even if Golden State loses Game 6, it likely will be favored at home in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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