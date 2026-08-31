2026 WNBA MVP Odds at FIBA World Cup Break (A’ja Wilson Continues to Rise Above Olivia Miles, Fever Guards)

The WNBA season is on pause for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, which makes this a perfect time to evaluate the MVP race with just a few games left in the regular season.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson has been favored for most of the offseason, but Olivia Miles, Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark have all made cases for the award while leading playoff teams.

Still, the odds continue to shift in Wilson’s favor, with Miles (+800) set as the only player inside +4500.

Miles and the No. 1-seeded Lynx have a four-game lead on the Aces in the standings, and the fact that Minnesota is the best team in the league could sway some voters towards the rookie guard.

Despite that, Wilson has gone from -1000 to -1250 over the last week , while Clark (+8000) and Mitchell (+4500) have fallen out of real contention.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest WNBA MVP odds, with Wilson well on her way to a third straight league MVP.

2026 WNBA MVP Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

A'ja Wilson: -1250

Olivia Miles: +800

Kelsey Mitchell: +4500

Caitlin Clark: +8000

Breanna Stewart: +25000

Paige Bueckers: +25000

This season, Wilson has already accumulated 8.0 win shares for the Aces, who are just four games out of the No. 1 seed and currently in the No. 3 spot in the standings.

There is an argument for Wilson, Miles, Mitchell and Clark, but Wilson’s two-way play makes her the clear MVP in the eyes of oddsmakers.

The Aces star is averaging 26.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to go along with 1.4 steals and 2.0 blocks. Oh, and she’s shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3.

Even though Miles plays for a team with the best record in the WNBA, the rookie’s numbers just don’t stack up to Wilson’s. She has 5.9 win shares and is averaging less points (19.7), rebounds (4.6) and steals (1.3) per game. Miles is averaging 6.0 assists per night, but that isn’t enough for the betting market to put her as the favorite to win MVP.

Miles ran away with the Rookie of the Year award, and the guard trio of her, Clark and Mitchell all put together terrific seasons. With only a few more games left in the regular season after the FIBA World Cup break, it’s hard to see Wilson losing this lead unless the Aces lose out and drop way down the standings.

Even that likely wouldn’t be enough given the numbers the star forward has put up in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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