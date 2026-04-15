2026 WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds (Azzi Fudd Favored; Olivia Miles, Flau’jae Johnson Are Interesting Bets)

UConn star Azzi Fudd was the No. 1 overall pick in a loaded 2026 WNBA Draft, and the latest odds to win the league’s Rookie of the Year award have her set as the favorite. This is the second straight season a Huskies star went to the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 pick, and Fudd will team up with star guard Paige Bueckers – her college teammate (and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year).

The top five in the draft featured Fudd, Olivia Miles, Awa Fam, Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez, though this loaded class has several players taken in the first or second round that could make an immediate impact.

Each season, the WNBA Rookie of the Year award is one of the most exciting races to follow, and a pair of all-time rookies entered the draft in recent seasons, as Caitlin Clark won the Rookie of the Year in 2024 while Bueckers took home the honor in 2025.

There’s a lot of variety in this year’s rookie class, as Olivia Miles is an elite point guard, Lauren Betts (a national champion this year) is an impact center on both ends of the floor and Fudd is one of the best shooters in the country.

Plus, Fam and Nell Angloma are two intriguing international prospects that could end up making a push for this award after they were drafted to rebuilding teams.

Since the WNBA offseason got off to a bit of a late start due to collective bargaining negotiations, not every roster is set following the draft. So, some players may end up having a clearer path to a big role once the season kicks off.

Let’s take a look at the opening odds to win WNBA Rookie of the Year, and a couple candidates I’m already considering a bet for ahead of opening night.

2026 WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Azzi Fudd: +200

Olivia Miles: +300

Awa Fam: +350

Lauren Betts: +600

Flau’jae Johnson: +1000

Kiki Rice: +1800

Gabriela Jaquez: +3000

Georgia Amoore: +3500

Isobel Borlase: +5000

Angela Dugalic:+7000

Cotie McMahon: +7500

Nell Angloma: +8000

Gianna Kneepkens: +8000

Raven Johnson: +10000

Ta’Niya Latson: +10000

Madina Okot: +12000

Olivia Miles (+300)

I believe Miles is the best player in this draft class, and she should have a huge role for a Minnesota team that will be without Napheesa Collier to open the season.

Miles doesn’t need to score a ton to make an impact on the game, as she’s by far the best point guard in this class. The TCU star is a triple-double threat, and she should thrive with four WNBA players around her at all times on offense.

I’d lean with her being the favorite in this market if she wins the starting point guard job out of training camp.

Flau’jae Johnson (+1000)

Originally picked by Golden State, Johnson may have been the steal of the draft because of her two-way upside.

The former LSU star has been one of the best players in women’s college basketball for several seasons, and now she joins a Storm team that is clearly in rebuild mode around Dominique Malonga after losing Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and Brittney Sykes in free agency.

Johnson should walk into a pretty big role from Day 1, making her an intriguing Rookie of the Year bet at this price.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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