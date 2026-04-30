2026 World Series Odds: Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees Still Favored One Month Into Season

We’re over a month into the 2026 MLB season, and there have already been a few surprising starts.

Both the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies have already made managerial changes after slow starts, and the New York Mets could be next after their long losing streak to open the season. Firing Rob Thomson didn’t impact the Phillies World Series odds , though.

At the top, the New York Yankees lead the American League, with the Atlanta Braves leading the National League as one of the pleasant surprises of the early going.

Let’s take a look at the 2026 World Series odds for every MLB team a month into the season.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

2026 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team

Los Angeles Dodgers: +200

New York Yankees: +650

Atlanta Braves: +1100

Seattle Mariners: +1100

Chicago Cubs: +1500

Detroit Tigers: +1900

Toronto Blue Jays: +2200

Texas Rangers: +2200

Baltimore Orioles: +2800

Milwaukee Brewers: +3000

San Diego Padres: +3000

Philadelphia Phillies: +3000

New York Mets: +3000

Boston Red Sox: +3500

Houston Astros: +4000

Cincinnati Reds: +4000

Pittsburgh Pirates: +4500

Cleveland Guardians: +5000

Kansas City Royals: +5500

Tampa Bay Rays: +6000

Athletics: +6500

Arizona Diamondbacks: +6500

San Francisco Giants: +10000

Minnesota Twins: +12000

Miami Marlins: +15000

St. Louis Cardinals: +15000

Los Angeles Angels: +25000

Chicago White Sox: +40000

Colorado Rockies: +50000

Washington Nationals: +50000

When we took a look at the 2026 World Series odds ahead of spring training , the Dodgers and Yankees were at the top. They’re still there, of course, with the Dodgers shortening from +230 to +200, and the Yankees going down as well from +950 to +650. They’re still the teams to beat in their respective leagues.

The Braves have been one of the biggest movers in the first month of the season. They’re now tied for the third-best odds at +1100 after sitting in eighth at +1600 back in February.

The Tigers have also seen some movement after a strong start. They’ve gone from 25/1 to 19/1, and now have the sixth-shortest odds to win it all.

Another American League team to improve their odds is the Rangers. Texas’ odds to win the World Series were 30/1 before the season and are now at 22/1 despite hovering around .500.

Last year’s American League champions have gone the other way, though. The Blue Jays were tied for the fourth-best odds before the season, but they’re now down at a tie for the seventh-best odds, moving from 14/1 to 22/1 after a 14-16 start.

While firing Thomson didn’t move the Phillies World Series odds, that’s only because they had dipped a bit before that. They’ve sunk quite a bit since before spring training when they were tied for the fourth-best odds at 14/1, and have now more than doubled to 30/1.

The Pirates deserve some recognition as well. They were down toward the basement at 100/1 before the season, and while they likely don’t have enough just yet to make a World Series run, the oddsmakers are showing them some respect at 45/1.

One team that I’m surprised to not see any movement with is the Reds. They’re 20-11 to start the season, tied with the Dodgers, but their World Series odds were 40/1 before spring training and still sit there a month into the season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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