2027 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team (Dodgers Favored Again, Brewers Set at +500 to Repeat)

The 2026 Major League Baseball season is in the books and we had a first-time champion, as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in five games to win the World Series.

Milwaukee had a wire-to-wire season of being the best team in baseball, even though the Los Angeles Dodgers were heavily favored to win the World Series until they were eliminated (by Milwaukee) in the NLCS. Milwaukee easily swept the Dodgers and then went on to dominate the Rays in the World Series.

Yet, it comes in at second in the odds to win the championship next year, as the loaded L.A. roster remains in the top spot with an interesting offseason ahead.

The 2027 season has a major dark cloud looming over it in a potential lockout.

A lockout seems increasingly likely with MLB and the MLBPA yet to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement, and that would cause a later start to the 2027 campaign.

At this point in the process, it seems like a lockout is inevitable, which could alter how teams go about the offseason and eventually will impact these odds to win the World Series.

Teams with a lot of continuity may have an advantage if there's a shortened offseason and Spring Training, especially if able to maintain health with some of their best players.

Outside of Milwaukee, some of the usual teams with higher payrolls are at the top of the odds: The Dodgers, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and others are all in the top 10 in the opening odds for next season.

But there's a chance that lesser teams could be more competitive if the lockout leads to the league implementing a salary cap floor.

It'll be interesting to see how everything pans out with the new CBA and if we get a 2027 season that resembles anything close to the usual 162-game journey.

While Milwaukee is expected to remain a contender after winning the 2026 Fall Classic, Tampa Bay isn't getting as much love in the opening odds for the 2027 World Series.

The Rays were by far the best team in the American League in the 2026 season and have a proven track record of developing in their farm system to build competitive teams. Yet, two teams in their division, Boston and New York, are ahead of them in the odds for the 2027 season.

While sportsbooks have released these odds with the 2026 season coming to a close, it doesn't mean that bettors should be quick to jump on a price for every team.

There's going to be plenty of trades, signings and more changes in the offseason, and the new CBA negotiations could alter how several of these teams look before action kicks off in 2027.

So, make sure you use these odds as a nice guidepoint to see which teams are rising and which ones are falling as the offseason unfolds.

Now, let's take a look at where every MLB team stands heading into the 2027 season.

2027 World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers: +310

Milwaukee Brewers: +500

New York Yankees: +700

Boston Red Sox: +1100

Seattle Mariners: +1800

Philadelphia Phillies: +1800

Tampa Bay Rays: +2200

New York Mets: +2200

San Diego Padres: +2500

Cleveland Guardians: +2500

Chicago Cubs: +2500

Atlanta Braves: +2500

Pittsburgh Pirates: +3000

Chicago White Sox: +3000

Texas Rangers: +3500

Detroit Tigers: +3500

Toronto Blue Jays: +4000

Miami Marlins: +4000

Houston Astros: +4000

Minnesota Twins: +5000

Baltimore Orioles: +5000

Arizona Diamondbacks: +6500

Washington Nationals: +7500

St. Louis Cardinals: +9000

Kansas City Royals: +9000

Athletics: +10000

Cincinnati Reds: +15000

San Francisco Giants: +20000

Los Angeles Angels: +20000

Colorado Rockies: +50000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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