Spain entered the 2026 World Cup as favorites, and they followed through on that, defeating Argentina in extra time on Sunday to capture its second World Cup title and its first since 2010.

Unfortunately, the long wait now begins. Sure, we have the women's World Cup in Brazil next year and both the Euros and Copa America in two years, but the next men's World Cup is four years away, in 2030. It seems like it's a lifetime away, but trust me when I say it'll be here before we know it.

While we don't know what the rosters of any teams will look like, or even which teams will qualify, DraftKings Sportsbook has already released odds to win the 2030 title. What we do know is that Portugal, Spain, and Morocco will serve as co-hosts, much like Canada, the United States, and Mexico hosted this year's tournament.

That means Spain will enter the tournament not only as the defending champions, but as a host country. As a result, they're set as the betting favorites to be the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil achieved the feat in 1958 and 1962.

France is second on the odds list at +600. Portugal, another co-host, is tied with England for the third-best odds at +900. Brazil (+1000), Germany (+1100), and Argentina (+1100) round out the top tier of teams. After that, there's a gap before the likes of the Netherlands (+2000), Norway (+2800), and Italy (+3000), who failed to qualify for this year's tournament.

Let's take a look at the full list of odds.

2030 World Cup Odds

Spain +450

France +600

Portugal +900

England +900

Brazil +1000

Germany +1100

Argentina +1100

Netherlands +2000

Norway +2800

Italy +3000

Colombia +3000

Belgium +3000

Morocco +3500

Switzerland +4000

Uruguay +5000

Croatia +5000

United States +8000

Nigeria +8000

Mexico +8000

Japan +8000

Cameroon +8000

Turkiye +10000

Poland +10000

Iran +10000

Denmark +10000

Austria +10000

Sweden +20000

Senegal +20000

Paraguay +20000

Ivory Coast +20000

Canada +20000

Ireland +30000

South Korea +40000

Egypt +40000

Ecuador +40000

Czechia +40000

Algeria +40000

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