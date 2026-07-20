2030 World Cup Opening Odds (Spain is Favored to Go Back-to-Back)
Spain entered the 2026 World Cup as favorites, and they followed through on that, defeating Argentina in extra time on Sunday to capture its second World Cup title and its first since 2010.
Unfortunately, the long wait now begins. Sure, we have the women's World Cup in Brazil next year and both the Euros and Copa America in two years, but the next men's World Cup is four years away, in 2030. It seems like it's a lifetime away, but trust me when I say it'll be here before we know it.
While we don't know what the rosters of any teams will look like, or even which teams will qualify, DraftKings Sportsbook has already released odds to win the 2030 title. What we do know is that Portugal, Spain, and Morocco will serve as co-hosts, much like Canada, the United States, and Mexico hosted this year's tournament.
That means Spain will enter the tournament not only as the defending champions, but as a host country. As a result, they're set as the betting favorites to be the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil achieved the feat in 1958 and 1962.
France is second on the odds list at +600. Portugal, another co-host, is tied with England for the third-best odds at +900. Brazil (+1000), Germany (+1100), and Argentina (+1100) round out the top tier of teams. After that, there's a gap before the likes of the Netherlands (+2000), Norway (+2800), and Italy (+3000), who failed to qualify for this year's tournament.
Let's take a look at the full list of odds.
2030 World Cup Odds
- Spain +450
- France +600
- Portugal +900
- England +900
- Brazil +1000
- Germany +1100
- Argentina +1100
- Netherlands +2000
- Norway +2800
- Italy +3000
- Colombia +3000
- Belgium +3000
- Morocco +3500
- Switzerland +4000
- Uruguay +5000
- Croatia +5000
- United States +8000
- Nigeria +8000
- Mexico +8000
- Japan +8000
- Cameroon +8000
- Turkiye +10000
- Poland +10000
- Iran +10000
- Denmark +10000
- Austria +10000
- Sweden +20000
- Senegal +20000
- Paraguay +20000
- Ivory Coast +20000
- Canada +20000
- Ireland +30000
- South Korea +40000
- Egypt +40000
- Ecuador +40000
- Czechia +40000
- Algeria +40000
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets