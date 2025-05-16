49ers Remain 10th in Latest Super Bowl Odds Following Brock Purdy Extension
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is locked in for the long haul.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Purdy has agreed to a five-year, $256 million extension with the 49ers that includes $181 million in guaranteed money.
Despite locking down Purdy for the long haul, oddsmakers have not changed the 49ers' outlook in the futures market in the 2025 season. San Francisco dropped from +2400 to +2600 at FanDuel to win the Super Bowl following the NFL's schedule release, and it remains at +2600 after the Purdy signing.
At FanDuel, the 49ers are tied with the Houston Texans for the 10th-best odds to win the Super Bowl.
San Francisco failed to make the playoffs last season, and it let several key pieces go in the offseason including linebacker Dre Greenlaw and wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. However, the 49ers do have a solid amount of young talent around Purdy to help them get back into the playoffs in 2025.
Purdy, a former seventh-round pick, led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2023 season, but they ultimately came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs. Purdy has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL, usurping Trey Lance as San Francisco's quarterback of the future.
However, the young quarterback did deal with an arm injury last season that is something to monitor going forward. Purdy appeared in 15 of the 17 games for San Francisco in 2024, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and a career-high 12 interceptions.
In 2023 when San Francisco made the Super Bowl, Purdy had a 31-1to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
At +2600, the 49ers have the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl amongst NFC teams, sitting behind the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders.
Despite that, FanDuel has Purdy and company set as a slight favorite (+170) over the Rams (+175) to win the NFC West in the 2025 campaign.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
