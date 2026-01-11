49ers vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets for Wild Card Weekend (Bet on Christian McCaffrey)
The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are familiar postseason foes, and the latest chapter in their playoff story will take place on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites in this one, and if you want my best bet for it, you'll find it in this week's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60. In this article, we're going to dive into three of my favorite player props for this game. Let's dive into them.
Jalen Hurts OVER 208.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Eagles may be smart to attack the 49ers through the air in this game. San Francisco ranks 23rd in opponent dropback EPA and 24th in opponent dropback success rate. The 49ers have also allowed 6.8 yards per pass attempt.
Jalen Hurts hasn't had a glowing season, but he has a favorable matchup and has historically played his best in big games. Let's not underestimate Hurts on Sunday.
Christian McCaffrey OVER 5.5 Receptions (+120)
Christian McCaffrey has only averaged 3.9 yards per carry this season, but has been extremely effective in the passing game. He has hauled in 6+ receptions in two of his last three games, and getting the ball in his hands in the passing game may be the most effective way to attack this Eagles defense. I love this bet at plus-money.
Brock Purdy OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-146)
I'm a Brock Purdy defender, but even I have to admit that he makes some poor decisions at times, and he's good for an interception at least once per game. Purdy has thrown 10 interceptions in nine starts this season, and if the Eagles get out to an early lead in this game, he'll be forced to throw, which will lead to even more chances for him to throw a pick.
