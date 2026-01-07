49ers vs. Eagles Odds Shift in Favor of Philly Ahead of Sunday's Wild Card Matchup
The No. 6 vs. No. 3 matchup in the NFC playoff picture features the San Francisco 49ers hitting the road to play the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles, who lost in Week 18 to remain in the No. 3 seed, are favored at home in this matchup, but there has been some recent odds movement in favor of Jalen Hurts and company.
Philadelphia opened as a three-point favorite at home in this matchup, but the line has since moved a full 1.5 points towards the Eagles. The 49ers, who lost a chance at the No. 1 seed in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks, finished with a better regular season record than the Eagles, but they aren’t getting much love in this game.
San Francisco’s defense could be an issue, as it lost Fred Warner and Nick Bosa early in the season and ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL in opponent yards per play and EPA/Play. Still, it’s surprising to see the odds move so strongly in favor of the Eagles, especially since San Francisco has lost just one game since Brock Purdy (toe) returned to action.
Here’s a look at the latest odds for this wild card matchup.
49ers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 49ers +4.5 (-112)
- Eagles -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- 49ers: +185
- Eagles: -225
Total
- 44.5 (Over- 110/Under -110)
The Eagles have been underdogs in just one game this season – a win over the Buffalo Bills – so it’s not a surprise that the betting market has them favored at home.
However, Philly has been up and down on the offensive side of the ball this season, and now it has to face a vaunted 49ers attack that features Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall and others. San Francisco has turned in some big offensive showings this season, but it did fall short in that department in Week 18 against Seattle.
Kyle Shanahan’s group has also struggled a bit against the spread as an underdog this season, going 1-2 ATS as road dogs and 2-4 ATS overall. That could be a factor in oddsmakers giving the Eagles a little more of an edge in this matchup.
It’ll be interesting to see if the spread holds at 4.5 as Sunday’s matchup approaches, but there is a chance that there could be some movement depending upon the final injury reports for both squads.
