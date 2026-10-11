49ers vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are set to play against each other in what will be a pivotal game in the NFC West.

The 49ers are one of three undefeated teams left in the NFL, while the Seahawks sit at 3-1. If Seattle wins this game, they'll draw even at 4-1, ahead of the Rams, who will be 3-2 at best.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 5 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

49ers vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Emanuel Wilson OVER 1.5 Receptions (-147)

Kaelon Black UNDER 15.5 Rush Yards (-112)

George Kittle Anytime Touchdown (+185)

Emanuel Wilson OVER 1.5 Receptions (-147)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Emanuel Wilson to go over his receptions total as my No. 5 ranked prop for Week 5:

The San Francisco 49ers have given up the most receptions to opposing running backs amongst all teams, having allowed 31, which is four more than any other team. Emmanuel Wilson will come into the game as the Seattle Seahawks' primary running back. He hauled in three receptions last week against the Chargers, including one for a score, so I don't see why he can't record at least two receptions in this game.

Kaelon Black UNDER 15.5 Rush Yards (-112)

I was high on Kaelon Black after Week 1 when he played 43% of snaps and ran the ball 14 times for 65 yards, but he has since taken a back seat in the 49ers' offense. He played just 25.8% of snaps last week, rushing only six times for 13 yards. Now, the 49ers are in a tight game against an elite offense and will likely rely on McCaffrey.

The Seahawks are fifth in opponent rush EPA and third in opponent rush success rate.

George Kittle Anytime Touchdown (+185)

George Kittle is not only leading the 49ers' pass-catchers in receiving yards, having already racked up 244 yards this season, but he's also a touchdown machine. He has four touchdowns through the first four games. Let's bet on him to score a fifth touchdown on Sunday.

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