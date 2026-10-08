Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 NFL Player Props for Week 5 (Bet on Bijan Robinson to Shine on Sunday Night Football)

The NFL season marches on, and we're quickly approaching kickoff on Sunday's slate, including another London showdown, this one between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs are both off with a BYE this week, so we have one less game to choose our player props from. With that being said, I still found 10 that I love for Week 5, so let's dive into them.

Best NFL Week 5 Prop Bets

10) Geno Smith UNDER 0.5 Interceptions +122 (DraftKings)

You might be surprised to find out that Geno Smith has the second-lowest bad throw percentage amongst NFL quarterbacks this season, with just 9.1% of his pass attempts considered "bad throws". As a result, he has yet to throw an interception this season. Despite that, he's set as plus-money to not throw an interception against the Browns this weekend, so I'm going to put my faith in Geno and wager on him to not throw a pick on Sunday.

9) Greg Dulcich OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards -125 (BetMGM)

No defense has given up more yards to opposing tight ends than the Cincinnati Bengals, who have allowed 31 receptions and 409 receiving yards to the position. That could set up Greg Dulcich, the Dolphins' tight end, for a big game, especially considering Miami is likely going to be playing from behind, setting him up for garbage-time yards.

8) Aaron Jones OVER 72.5 Rush Yards -114 (DraftKings)

In case you missed this past week's edition of Monday Night Football, it's clear the Saints simply can't stop the run. In fact, they rank dead last in the league in opponent rush success rate at 52.7%, which is 6% worse than any other defense. They have also given up 5.1 yards per carry, which is the third-highest mark in the league.

7) Cam Ward Longest Completion OVER 29.5 Yards -110 (DraftKings)

As I wrote about in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, the Texans' defense has been good on a down-to-down basis, supported by their high ranking in opponent success rate, but they have been susceptible to explosive plays. They have given up 17 passing plays of 20+ yards, which is the second-highest mark in the NFL. They have also given up three plays of 40+ yards.

As bad as Cam Ward has looked, I think he can connect on at least one deep throw in this game.

6) KC Concepcion Anytime Touchdown +300 (DraftKings)

KC Concepcion hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season, but he's leading all Browns pass catchers in targets this season with 28, five more than any other team. He now gets to face a Jets' secondary that ranks 23rd in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate. It's time to bet on him to find the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.

5) Emanuel Wilson OVER 1.5 Receptions -147 (DraftKings)

The San Francisco 49ers have given up the most receptions to opposing running backs amongst all teams, having allowed 31, which is four more than any other team. Emmanuel Wilson will come into the game as the Seattle Seahawks' primary running back. He hauled in three receptions last week against the Chargers, including one for a score, so I don't see why he can't record at least two receptions in this game.

4) Jacoby Brissett OVER 265.5 Passing Yards -120 (PointsBet)

It's not secret the Detroit Lions' secondary is terrible, and it will remain terrible until the likes of Brian Branch and Kirby Joseph returns from injury. The Lions now rank 30th in opponent dropback EPA and 31st in opponent dropback success rate. They have also given up 7.4 yards per pass attempt. That should lead to Jacoby Brissett having a big game, especially considering the offensive weapons he can lean on.

3) Davante Adams OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards -115 (BetRivers)

Not enough people are talking about how bad the Buffalo Bills' secondary has been. They're 27th in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate. With that in mind, I'll target Davante Adams to go over his receiving yards total. It's 30 yards lower than Puka Nacua's, but I still have some concerns about him being fully healthy in this game.

Adams has gone over 130 yards in two of his four games this season, and we only need him to reach 65+ yards in this game for this bet to cash.

2) Jake Elliott OVER 1.5 Field Goals Made +136 (DraftKings)

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense is decimated by injuries, and now they have to travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose defense has become the definition of "bend but don't break." They've given up plenty of yards, but they're second in the NFL in red zone defense, giving up a touchdown in just 28.57% of their opponent's red zone attempts. That could lead to a busy day for the Eagles' kicker, Jake Elliott.

1) Bijan Robinson OVER 119.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards -115 (BetMGM)

How could you not bet on Bijan Robinson to have another huge game? Not only is he playing behind one of the best offensive lines in football who have opened up holes the size of trucks for him to run through, but he is also being used frequently in the passing game.

He and the Falcons now get to face an average Ravens defense that ranks 13th in opponent EPA per play and 15th in opponent success rate. They're also 24th in opponent rush EPA.

Bijan plays his best when the lights are brightest, so I expect another huge prime-time performance by the Falcons' star running back.

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