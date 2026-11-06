76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for some NBA Cup Group Play action on Friday night.

The Sixers have been one of the best teams in the league early on in the season, only losing in the second half of a back-to-back against the Pistons. They’ve since rattled off five straight wins, including an upset win in Detroit last time out.

On the other hand, the Cavaliers just lost both halves of a home-and-home against the Thunder and are 1-3 in their last four games after a 3-1 start.

Of course, the Sixers already beat the Cavaliers once this season, covering as -2.5 home favorites in a 114-106 decision on Oct. 22. That was the second game of the season for Philadelphia, and Cleveland’s season opener.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers -1.5 (-114)

Cavaliers +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

76ers -132

Cavaliers +111

Total

229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, NBCSP, Peacock

76ers record: 8-1

Cavaliers record: 4-4

76ers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Dominick Barlow – Out

Adem Bona – Doubtful

Ariel Hukporti – Out

Cavaliers Injury Report

Jarrett Allen – Questionable

Khalifa Diop – Out

Tyrese Proctor – Questionable

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – Out

Jaylon Tyson – Out

Ernest Udeh Jr. – Out

Petron Watson – Questionable

76ers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey OVER 24.5 Points (-115)

Tyrese Maxey broke out a few years ago and has established himself as a star guard in the NBA. After averaging 28.3 points per game last season, the Philadelphia guard is averaging 28.0 points per contest through nine games this season.

Maxey has scored at least 26 points in eight of his nine games this season, including 32 points on 12 of 23 shooting (2 of 7 from deep) on Oct. 22 against the Cavaliers. He also scored at least 25 points in two-thirds of his games last season.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

I’m not getting in the way of the 76ers right now. They’ve been able to find a way to satisfy everyone on offense, which is easier when you’re winning basketball games.

Philadelphia is also already 4-0 on the road this season, picking up wins in New York, Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Detroit.

The Cavs’ only impressive win this season was at home against Minnesota, and I don’t think that changes tonight.

Pick: 76ers -1.5 (-114)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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