76ers vs. Celtics Opening Series Odds: Boston Heavily Favored With Joel Embiid’s Status Uncertain

The Boston Celtics put together one of the most impressive seasons in the NBA, going from a win total projection in the low 40s to a 56-win squad that earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) making a miraculous comeback during the 2025-26 season, the C’s have moved into the top three in the odds to win the NBA Finals this season, and they’re the clear favorite in the Eastern Conference.

In the first round of the playoffs, Boston will take on the Philadelphia 76ers, who knocked off the Orlando Magic in the play-in tournament on Wednesday to earn the No. 7 seed. Philly won that game without Joel Embiid, who had an appendectomy earlier this month. The surgery has put Embiid’s status in question for the first round of the playoffs, and it’s hard to see him playing in Sunday’s Game 1.

Still, Philadelphia was going to be an underdog no matter what against Boston in the first round. The C’s have opened as -900 favorites to win this series after going 2-2 against the 76ers in the regular season.

Tatum did not play in any of those games, so Boston is going to be a much different team than the one that Philly was able to beat.

The Celtics finished the regular season in the top five in the NBA in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating, well ahead of this 76ers team. Philly actually had a negative net rating (-0.1) in the regular season, and it was an under .500 team when Embiid was out of the lineup.

Tyrese Maxey and company took down a disaster of an Orlando team in the play-in, but the Sixers are projected to lose this series in five games or less based on the latest odds.

Later this week, the SI Betting team will have predictions for every first-round playoff series, but let’s check out the odds for each of the different markets in the Sixers vs. Celtics matchup.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

76ers vs. Celtics Series Odds

76ers: +600

Celtics: -900

76ers vs. Celtics Series Spread

76ers +2.5 (+150)

Celtics -2.5 (-175)

76ers vs. Celtics Series Correct Score

Celtics in 4: +180

Celtics in 5: +210

Celtics in 7: +550

Celtics in 6: +550

76ers in 7: +1300

76ers in 6: +1400

76ers in 5: +5000

76ers in 4: +10000

76ers vs. Celtics Series Total Games

5.5 (Over +160/Under -190)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $300 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet and that bet wins.