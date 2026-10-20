76ers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Season Opener

What better way to start the NBA season than having the New York Knicks raise their championship banner before playing one of the most intriguing teams in the entire league?

That’s right, Jalen Brunson and Co. will play the second game of the 2026-27 NBA season at 7 p.m. EST as their quest to defend their title starts against Philadelphia 76ers and … LeBron James?

Philly had a massive offseason, adding James in free agency while it also traded away Paul George in a deal that brought All-NBA wing Jaylen Brown in from the Boston Celtics. With Joel Embiid entering the season healthy, the Sixers have the most intriguing starting five in basketball with Embiid, James, Brown, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

Meanwhile, the Knicks returned most of their rotation from last season’s championship run, though Mitchell Robinson signed with Boston in free agency. Andre Drummond – a former 76er – is now Karl-Anthony Towns’ backup in New York along with former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman.

The Knicks’ starting five remains the same after they went on a historic run in last year’s playoffs, which included a dominant sweep of the 76ers in the second round. Philly certainly wants revenge this season, but can it get that on ring night?

Oddsmakers have set Brunson and the Knicks as two-possession favorites in this Eastern Conference clash, and the Knicks are coming off a dominant 205-26 season at home, where they had the best against the spread record in the NBA (32-17).

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet, injury reports and my prediction for the first matchup between two teams with Finals aspirations again in the 2026-27 campaign.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +4.5 (-105)

Knicks -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

76ers: +154

Knicks: -185

Total

231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

76ers vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC

76ers record: 0-0

Knicks record: 0-0

76ers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Dominick Barlow -- out

Adem Bona -- questionable

Tacko Fall -- out

Ariel Hukporti -- out

Dean Wade -- questionable

Anfernee Simons -- questionable



Knicks Injury Report

None to report

76ers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey OVER 21.5 Points (-112)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Maxey at this discounted number:

There are a lot of new faces in Philadelphia, and it could lead to a few less touches for star guard Tyrese Maxey, who averaged 28.3 points per game in the 2026-27 season.

Maxey has put up 25.9 or more points per game in three straight seasons, but oddsmakers clearly are being cautious with how they set props for this game between the Knicks and 76ers with Philly now featuring LeBron, Brown and a healthy Joel Embiid – for now.

Still, I think this number is way too low.

Maxey has 22 or more points in nine of his last 10 regular-season games against the Knicks, and New York is going to have a tougher time matching up on Philly with this starting group. Jalen Brunson doesn’t really have an ideal spot to hide, and Maxey’s speed has been an issue for the Knicks’ wings in the past.

New York cleaned that up during last season’s playoff run, but I’m still shocked to see Maxey at this number. Not only did he average over 28 points per game last season, but he led the league in minutes per game as well (38.0 per night). His role isn’t going to take as much of a hit as this line suggests if Nick Nurse keeps his minutes workload in a similar spot this season.

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

I don’t like this matchup at all for the 76ers.

Not only does Philly lack a lockdown defender – unless that’s the role you envision for Jaylen Brown – in this starting lineup, but now it has to face one of the most connected teams in the league that kept almost its entire rotation intact from last season’s title run.

The Knicks are a matchup nightmare for Joel Embiid, who almost exclusively plays drop coverage these days. Sure, Philly can put Embiid on Josh Hart, but the Knicks easily swept the Sixers in last year’s playoffs.

James and Brown certainly are major additions to this Philly roster, yet I’m not sure we’ll see the continuity that this team may have later on in the season in Game 1 of 82.

New York was a top-seven team in offensive, defensive and net rating last season, and I don’t expect a lot to change with everyone but Mitchell Robinson back in the 2026-27 campaign.

The Knicks were a dominant home team in the 2025-26 season, and now they’re hanging a championship banner for the first time in 53 years. Madison Square Garden is going to be nuts, and I expect the Knicks to feed off the home crowd and earn a win on opening night.

Pick: Knicks -4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .