76ers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 16

An Atlantic Division clash is set for Monday night in the NBA, as the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyree Maxey hit the road to play the Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia played on Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers, picking up a seven-point win with Joel Embiid out of the lineup. The 76ers are likely going to have some players on the injury report on the second night of a back-to-back, yet they are still favored on the road against the lowly Nets.

Brooklyn is just 1-3 at home in the 2026-27 season, and it has just three wins overall. Even with Julius Randle and rookie Mikel Brown Jr. in the fold, the Nets are likely going to be one of the worst teams in the East.

Philly has been great to start the 2026-27 season despite posting a bottom-10 offensive rating, though it got going with 131 points on Sunday.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown on Monday night.

76ers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers -5.5 (-108)

Nets +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

76ers: -217

Nets: +180

Total

226.5 (Over -106/Under -115)

76ers vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (YES), NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

76ers record: 11-3

Nets record: 3-9

76ers vs. Nets Injury Report

76ers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Nets Injury Report

Tyler Bilodeau – out

Joshua Jefferson – out

Grant Nelson – out

Drake Powell – out

Ben Saraf – out

76ers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+102)

This season, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is shooting 37.0 percent from beyond the arc, and he had a major game against the Pacers, going 5-for-10 from 3 on his way to a 27-point game.

Monday's matchup is a good one for Maxey, who should once again handle a major offensive workload now that James is likely out. The star guard has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in eight of his 14 games this season, including three of his last four.

The Nets currently rank 23rd in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 18th in opponent 3-point percentage, which is a great sign for Philly's offense.

Maxey averaged three or more made 3-pointers in each of his last three completed seasons, so while his attempts are down with the Sixers adding James and Jaylen Brown, he's still more than capable of clearing this line.

76ers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

The Nets are off to a slow start this season, winning just three of their 12 games while going 1-3 against the spread as home underdogs.

Philly is likely going to be without LeBron James on the second night of a back-to-back, but Joel Embiid should be back in action after he sat out Sunday’s win over Indiana.

That’s good news for a Philly team that is 11-3 overall (5-1 on the road) and 12th in the league in net rating. The Sixers’ offense has been a bit of a concern this season, but the team has a top-10 defense and should be able to handle a young Brooklyn team that is just 23rd in the league in net rating.

Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe give the Sixers a solid floor no matter who is on the court around them, and I think this spread is a little low on Monday – even with Philly on a back-to-back.

Pick: Sixers -5.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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