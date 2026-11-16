76ers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 16
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An Atlantic Division clash is set for Monday night in the NBA, as the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyree Maxey hit the road to play the Brooklyn Nets.
Philadelphia played on Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers, picking up a seven-point win with Joel Embiid out of the lineup. The 76ers are likely going to have some players on the injury report on the second night of a back-to-back, yet they are still favored on the road against the lowly Nets.
Brooklyn is just 1-3 at home in the 2026-27 season, and it has just three wins overall. Even with Julius Randle and rookie Mikel Brown Jr. in the fold, the Nets are likely going to be one of the worst teams in the East.
Philly has been great to start the 2026-27 season despite posting a bottom-10 offensive rating, though it got going with 131 points on Sunday.
Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown on Monday night.
76ers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 76ers -5.5 (-108)
- Nets +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- 76ers: -217
- Nets: +180
Total
- 226.5 (Over -106/Under -115)
76ers vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): DAZN (YES), NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass
- 76ers record: 11-3
- Nets record: 3-9
76ers vs. Nets Injury Report
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nets Injury Report
- Tyler Bilodeau – out
- Joshua Jefferson – out
- Grant Nelson – out
- Drake Powell – out
- Ben Saraf – out
76ers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+102)
This season, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is shooting 37.0 percent from beyond the arc, and he had a major game against the Pacers, going 5-for-10 from 3 on his way to a 27-point game.
Monday's matchup is a good one for Maxey, who should once again handle a major offensive workload now that James is likely out. The star guard has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in eight of his 14 games this season, including three of his last four.
The Nets currently rank 23rd in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 18th in opponent 3-point percentage, which is a great sign for Philly's offense.
Maxey averaged three or more made 3-pointers in each of his last three completed seasons, so while his attempts are down with the Sixers adding James and Jaylen Brown, he's still more than capable of clearing this line.
76ers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
The Nets are off to a slow start this season, winning just three of their 12 games while going 1-3 against the spread as home underdogs.
Philly is likely going to be without LeBron James on the second night of a back-to-back, but Joel Embiid should be back in action after he sat out Sunday’s win over Indiana.
That’s good news for a Philly team that is 11-3 overall (5-1 on the road) and 12th in the league in net rating. The Sixers’ offense has been a bit of a concern this season, but the team has a top-10 defense and should be able to handle a young Brooklyn team that is just 23rd in the league in net rating.
Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe give the Sixers a solid floor no matter who is on the court around them, and I think this spread is a little low on Monday – even with Philly on a back-to-back.
Pick: Sixers -5.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2